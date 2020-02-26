The second big weekend of softball tournaments and first for baseball tournaments kicks off today with events around East Texas — including a couple of softball tournaments in Longview and one in White Oak.
SOFTBALL
LONGVIEW
The annual Texas Two Step Classic will feature 21 teams (15 varsity and six JV) teams playing at Lear Park. Games start at 10 a.m. today, and the tournament runs through Saturday with at least 57 total games scheduled.
Varsity teams include Atlanta, Beckville, Avery, DeKalb, Sabine, Gladewater, Redwater, Alba-Golden, Diboll, Hughes Springs, Chapel Hill, James Bowie, Jefferson, Pittsburg and Waskom.
Today’s varsity schedule: 10 a.m.: Sabine vs. Alba-Golden (Field 5), Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill (Field 6), Beckville vs. Pittsburg (Field 7) and Avery vs. Waskom (Field 8); Noon: Sabine vs. Diboll (5), DeKalb vs. Hughes Springs (6), Gladewater vs. James Bowie (7) and Redwater vs. Jefferson (8); 2 p.m.: Alba Golden vs. Beckville (5), Chapel Hill vs. Avery (6), Pittsburg vs. Atlanta (7) and Waskom vs. Redwater (8); 4 p.m.: Hughes Springs vs. Sabine (5), Diboll vs. Gladewater (6), James Bowie vs. Beckville (7) and Jefferson vs. DeKalb (8).
Friday’s varsity schedule: Noon: Redwater vs. Beckville (1) and Chapel Hill vs. Mount Pleasant (4); 2 p.m.: Chapel Hill vs. Redwater (1) and Kilgore vs. Pittsburg (4); 4 p.m.: Beckville vs. Kilgore (1).
TASO
Spring Hill will host games today and Saturday as part of the annual Tyler TASO Tournament.
Today’s schedule has Elysian Fields vs. Spring Hill at 8 a.m., Spring Hill vs. Tyler Lee at 9:20 a.m., Athens vs. Elysian Fields at 10:40 a.m., Spring Hill vs. Eustace at noon, Tyler Lee vs. Eustace at 1:20 p.m., Athens vs. Harmony at 2:40 p.m., Harmony vs. Eustace at 4 p.m., Athens vs. Pine Tree at 5:20 p.m., Harmony vs. Union Grove at 6:40 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Union Grove at 8 p.m.
WHITE OAK
Today’s schedule has Ore City vs. Kilgore at 9 a.m., Marshall vs. Kilgore at 10:45 a.m., Ore City vs. Pleasant Grove at 12:30 p.m., Palestine Westwood vs. Royse City at 2:15 p.m., Marshall vs. White Oak at 4 p.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Palestine Westwood at 5:45 p.m. and Royse City vs. White Oak at 7:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
WHITEHOUSE
Today’s schedule has Whitehouse vs. Henderson at 9 a.m., Kilgore vs. Huntingto nat 11:05 a.m., Denison vs. Bullard at 1:10 p.m., Kilgore vs. Longview at 3:15 p.m., Denison vs. Longview at 5:20 p.m. and Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Whitehouse at 7:25 p.m.
On Friday, it’s Bullard vs. Longview at 9 a.m., Whitehouse vs. Denison at 11:05 a.m., Huntington vs. Henderson at 1:10 p.m., Henderson vs. LC-M at 3:15 p.m., Huntington vs. Whitehouse at 5:20 p.m. and Kilgore vs. Denison at 7:25 p.m.
Kilgore meets LC-M to begin play at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Huntington vs. Denison at 11:05 a.m., Bullard vs. LC-M at 1:10 p.m., Bullard vs. Huntington at 3:15 p.m., Henderson vs. Longview at 5:20 p.m. and Whitehouse vs. Longview at 7:25 p.m.
SUNNYVALE
Pine Tree is set to play Caddo Mills at 3 p.m. today, Mount Pleasant at 11 a.m. and Pleasant Grove at 1 p.m. on Friday and Pittsburg at 3 p.m. and Sunnyvale at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
LOUISIANA/TEXAS SHOOTOUT
Spring Hill is scheduled to play four games at four different locations over the next three days at the Nathan George Louisiana/Texas Shootout.
The Panthers play at Benton High School at 5 p.m. today, at Haughton High School at 4 p.m. on Friday, at Parkway High School at 11 a.m. on Saturday and at Evangel High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
LINDEN-KILDARE
Two games are set for today, Friday and Saturday.
Today’s schedule has Sabine vs. Union Grove at 11 a.m. and Queen City vs. Linden-Kildae at 1:15 p.m. Friday, it’s Queen City vs. Union Grove at 1:30 p.m. and Sabine vs. Linden-Kildare at 4 p.m., and on Saturday it’s Sabine vs. Queen City at 11 a.m. and Union Grove vs. Linden-Kildare at 1:15 p.m.
CHINA SPRING
New Diana is set to face Gateway at 11:15 a.m. and Clifton at 1:30 p.m. today, Taylor at 10 a.m. and Waxahachie Life at 12:15 p.m. on Friday and China Spring at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Carthage is scheduled to meet Gateway at 2:30 p.m. and China Spring at 4:45 p.m. on Friday and Taylor at 10 a.m. and Clifton at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.
HUDSON
Marshall is scheduled to face Garrison at 1:30 p.m. and Central at 3:45 p.m. today, Hudson at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Crosby at 11:15 a.m. and Center at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
OVERTON
Three games are set for today, with Daingerfield vs. Longview Christian at 10 a.m., Overton vs. Longview Christian at 12:30 p.m. and Overton vs. Martinsville at 3 p.m.