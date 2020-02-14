MARSHALL
MASCOT: Lady Mavericks
COACH: Alli Shepperd
2019 RECORD: 19-14
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Chloe Buchanan (17 hits, 16 RBI) … Adriana Vences (8 HR, .366 average)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Alyson Roberson … Madison Sallee … Kendall Bickerdike … Caitlyn Ellenburg
LOOKS GOOD: “Our offense has made huge strides this offseason. I’m excited to see all of these young ladies’ hard work in the weightroom pay off with the extra pop on their bats.” — Shepperd
NEEDS WORK: “We’re trying to find which defensive combination works best for us. Having so many girls who can play so many different positions creates a ton of options, which is a good problem to have.” — Shepperd
DID YOU KNOW: Roberson, Sallee, Bickerdike and Ellenburg are all freshmen … Vences also pitched and recorded 187 strikeouts last season
HALLSVILLE
MASCOT: Ladycats
COACH: Kayla Whatley
2019 RECORD: 33-5
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, John Tyler, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Maddie Melton … Jaydin Ainsworth … Taylor Freeman … Anahi Ramirez … Abby Thomas
LOOKS GOOD: “Pitching. We’re excited to have two returning pitchers and looking forward to seeing how some of our younger staff will be able to help out this year.” — Whatley
NEEDS WORK: “Defense. We graduated three seniors from the infield who played hughe roles for us, so I will be looking to find players to step up and into those positions.” — Whatley
DID YOU KNOW: Ainsworth was the All-East Texas MVP last season. She went 11-0 inside the circle with a 2.41 earned run average, 72 strikeouts and 27 walks in 72.1 innings while hitting .523 with three home runs, four doubles, 10 triples, 25 RBI and 48 runs scored. Ainsworth, who will play at ETBU, struck out just six times in 131 plate appearances and was successful on 22 of 23 stolen base attempts … Whatley, a Hallsville graduate, has a 76-29-1 record as a head coach
ELYSIAN FIELDS
MASCOT: Lady Yellowjackets
COACH: Lexi Commander
2019 RECORD: 20-12
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Ore City, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum, Waskom)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Kailyn Clynch (.304, 3 doubles, .417 OB percentage) … Mary Frances Ellis (.366, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 23 SB, 11 RBI, .513 OB percentage) … Reese Griffin (.257, 11 RBI, .978 fielding percentage) … Sabra Griffin (.351 OB percentage, 12 RBI) … Jessica Guilhas (.372, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, .536 OB percentage) … Corrina Hall (.278, 3 doubles, 5 HR, 22 RBI, .455 OB percentage, .556 slugging percentage) … Christen Smith (.306, 4 doubles, 4 HR, 15 RBI, .581 OB percentage, .673 slugging percentage) … Hailey Alaniz … Kaylee Honeycutt … Adrian Pacheco
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Cora Creech … Morgan Shaw … Bryanne Beavers
LOOKS GOOD: “Team chemistry and leadership is phenomenal. Our returners are fundamentally sounds and know what it takes to be successful. They come out every day with a great attitude and work ethic, ready to do whatever is necessary to prepare for this season.” — Commander
NEEDS WORK: “Being consistent throughout the lineup to increase run production.” — Commander
DID YOU KNOW: The 2019 team qualified for Easton’s NFCA Academic Team, qualifying as a Top 15 team academically in the nation by GPA … Commander, who has a 174-106-2 record as a coach, has been selected as the head coach for the Blue Team in this year’s FCA Heart of a Champion Softball All-Star Game set for June in Tyler … Hall has been selected to play in the contest.
WASKOM
MASCOT: Lady Wildcats
COACH: Iyhia McMichael
2019 RECORD: 3-19
DISTRICT: 15-3A (OreCity, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Hughes Springs, Tatum, New Diana)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Brooklyn Loyd … Skyie Middlebrook
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ma’Kayla Jeter … Ellen Nuner
LOOKS GOOD: “I feel good about our team this year. We have a team full of girls that are hungry to get better, hungry to learn and hungry to compete. I can sense that competitive drive in our workouts. Leadership is there, and competitive spirit is there and we are ready to get to work.” — McMichael
NEEDS WORK: As always, a new year brings a new team and a new mixture of personalities so we will have to work on bringing everyone together to build team cohesiveness. I’m not worried about this group at all. We have a group of girls who are selfless and want to get better.” — McMichael
DID YOU KNOW: Loyd and Middlebrook are both three-year starters for the Lady Wildcats
JEFFERSON
MASCOT: Lady Dawgs
COACH: Robert Bristow
2019 RECORD: 12-14
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Madison Bristow … Tierrani Johnson … Jaden Carter … Nia Garrett … Marleigh Mears … Sarah Smith … Caitlyn Thomas
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ja’Kayla Rusk … Falicia Craver … Tawny Foster
LOOKS GOOD: “I think our defense is going to be really steady. We have a lot of returning players who have played a lot of softball, so I believe we should be solid defensively. We should also be improved at the plate this year with several returning lettermen.” — Bristow
NEEDS WORK: “We need to develop pitching. We lost a four-year starter and college pitcher. We need a couple of people to step up and be able to handle the pitching duties for us this year.” — Bristow
HARLETON
MASCOT: Lady Wildcats
COACH: Kelly Fay
DISTRICT: 17-2A (Bloomburg, Avery, Maud, McLeod, Linden-Kildare, James Bowie
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Marlie DeMoney … Claire Underwood … anna Mae Coleman … Kailey Wright … Tyler Mobley … Ashtyn Hawk
DID YOU KNOW: Harleton finished 12-0 In district play last season … DeMoney was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player, and Underwood, Coleman, Mobley and Hawk were all first team all-district picks, with Wright earning second team honors
