ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields softball standout Mary Frances Ellis made her college destination official Monday morning, and she will continue her academic and athletic career close to home after signing a national letter-of-intent with East Texas Baptist University.
“Everything is centered around Christ, and I’ve just always heard that softball there is good and my whole life. I’ve heard good things about ETBU,” Ellis said of her decision to play for the Tigers.
“I’m so proud of her because this has been a goal of hers for many years,” Elysian Fields head softball coach Lexi Commander said. “She had an injury coming into her freshman season, so she’s worked really hard to accomplish what she has set out to do. I’m just thankful she gets to go on and continue her career.”
As a sophomore, Ellis had a batting average of .366 and an on-base-percentage of .482. She had two doubles, three triples, scored 34 runs and stole 24 bases.
Prior to her junior season being cut short due to COVID-19, Ellis had a batting average of .500 and an on-base-percentage of .583 with three doubles, one triple, one home run, 25 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
ETBU’s softball team was 15-0 overall and 6-0 against American Southwest Conference opponents prior to the season being shut down.
“I think it’s a really good fit for her because she’s not only a great softball player, she’s competitive and she’s going to a program that is going to be competitive,” Commander said. “Their goal is national championship every year and I think she’ll be excited to be part of a team like that, but also the Christian culture and that environment, I think will be big for her as well. I think it’s going to be a really good fit for her all around as a person and an athlete.”
Commander herself attended and played softball for ETBU and was excited when Ellis announced her decision to play for the Tigers.
“She talks good about it all the time,” Ellis said.
“I would tease her some about ETBU and coach (Bill) Galloway (ETBU assistant softball coach) kept mentioning her and I told him, ‘Yeah, she’s a good one. Y’all need to talk to her,’ but I didn’t ever push it,” Commander said. “I thought she had a lot of different options and then she called me and said, ‘I went on a tour and I love it.’”