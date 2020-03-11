ETBU Sports Information
For the first time since winning the national championship in 2010, the East Texas Baptist University softball team is the No. 1 team in NCAA Division III.
After winning the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Leadoff Classic in Arizona going 4-0, they jumped to the top spot receiving five first place votes. This also marks the 94th straight week ETBU has been ranked.
Receiving 192 points, ETBU edged out Texas Lutheran University by two points for the top spot. ETBU also had five first place votes while Texas Lutheran had one and Christopher Newport one.
In Arizona at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, ETBU produced four wins with three coming against teams in the top 25 this week in DePauw (13), Emory (25), and St. John Fisher (T20). Defending national champion Texas Lutheran University dropped to second after suffering their first loss of the season. ASC member the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is ranked 11th after moving up eight spots from last week.
ETBU was ranked as high as No. 2 last season and was No. 4 this season before being voted the No. 1 team. Prior to 2010, after winning the national championship, ETBU was No. 1 in the nation in 2004 under Kent Reeves.
ETBU is 15-0 and will travel to Austin for a three-game series with Concordia University — Texas. The double header will take place on Friday at 4 and 6 p.m. while Saturday the final game will be at noon.