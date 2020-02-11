With an opening day show of offensive fire power and dominating pitching, the East Texas Baptist University softball team swept the American Southwest Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week awards.
Beatriz Lara (pitcher) and Kaitlin Hunter (hitter) were named the winners for their play against ETBU’s 13-0 win over Centenary College.
At the plate, Hunter was a perfect three-for-three with two RBI. She started the scoring for ETBU in the second inning with a RBI double to left center that scored India Holland for a 1-0 lead. Two innings later, she singled up the middle that brought home Nikki Gil. In addition, she would score a run, too.
Lara earned her fifth career pitcher of the week award for her stellar performance in the circle. Throwing a complete game shutout, she pitched a one-hitter while striking out eight batters.
She also recorded four groundouts and three flyouts to the 17 batters she would face. At the plate, she posted three hits and a RBI.
ETBU will have its home opener on Friday against Hardin-Simmons University at 2 p.m.