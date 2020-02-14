The No. 13 East Texas Baptist University softball swept Hardin-Simmons University, 2-1, and 5-4, on Friday afternoon at Taylor Field. With the wins, ETBU improves to 3-0 on the season.
Kaitlin Hunter led the effort for the Tigers, recording three hits, one run, a RBI and a homerun. Mariah Delgado added three RBI on two hits, while both Jeanette Galvan and Nikki Gil each added a run and two hits. In the circle, Beatriz Lara and Daniella Solis picked up wins for ETBU, while Lara also chipped in two hits, a RBI, and received the save in game two. Jamie Franks and Haven Williams recorded losses for HSU.
GAME 1
The first game of Friday’s double header saw both teams grid locked in a tight contest from the opening pitch. The Tigers held off the Cowgirls from scoring an opening run in the top of the first. Delgado advanced to first base on a walk. Sarah Cedillo collected a base hit on the next play, sending her to first and Delgado to second. ETBU used a sacrifice fly by Lara to eventually send Delgado home, bringing the score to 1-0 at the bottom of the first.
The Tigers would tack on another run in the bottom of the second after a pick-off attempt by the Cowgirls didn’t work out, sending Hannah Garcia home to increase the early lead to 2-0 after two innings of play. HSU responded with a run of their own in the top of the third after pitcher Franks crossed home plate on a single by Kate Tovar for the 2-1 score.
Neither team was able to drive in a run for the remainder of the contest, leading to the 2-1 game one edge for the Tigers.
Daniella Solis led the team with two hits while five players each had one hit. Lara went the distance and recorded eight strikeouts.
GAME 2
HSU pushed ETBU to the limits in game two as the Tigers had to come back in the bottom of the sixth inning and hold off a late rally. It wasn’t until the third inning that Galvan would set things in motion for ETBU, coming up to the plate and leading off with a double to get into scoring position. A sacrifice bunt by Garcia and a sacrifice fly by Delgado led to the score for Galvan, giving ETBU the 1-0 lead after the bottom of the third.
After a scoreless fourth inning for both teams, the Cowgirls answered back with a score of their own after a homerun by Mason McCord to tie the game at 1-1. ETBU seized momentum again in the bottom of the third after Delgado collected two RBI, sending Gil and Elyssa Hernandez home for the 3-1 lead.
The top of the sixth saw HSU climb back into the game after a single by Kenzee Hessert sent Kaitlyn Callaway home to narrow the gap to one, 3-2. Hessert would eventually find her way home to tie up the ballgame at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
This would set the stage for Hunter, who sent the opening pitch out of the park for the 4-3 lead and the team’s first homer of the season. The Tigers added to the lead after a single by Gil would drive in a run for Regina Garza to bring the score to 5-3.
In spite of a last second homerun by Karis Hessert, ETBU was able to survive the early season test by taking down HSU, 5-4, to complete the sweep.
Delgado had three RBI on the day with one hit while Kaitlin Hunter, Nikki Gil, and Galvan all had two hits. Hunter and Gill both added a RBI. Preslye Cox received the start and went 5.2 innings for the no decision with one strikeout. Solis then pitched 0.1 innings before Lara came in the seventh inning for the save.
The Tigers will return to Taylor Field today for a twinbill with Pacific University. First pitch is set for an 11:00 a.m. start, followed by a second game at 1:00 p.m.