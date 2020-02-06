ETBU Sports Information
For the eighth year in a row, the East Texas Baptist University softball team will begin the season nationally ranked.
ETBU is ranked 13th in National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll. This the 90th straight week that ETBU has been ranked as they received 104 points.
Trailing by eight points to No. 12 Lynchburg College, ETBU was eight points ahead of No. 14 ranked Rowan College.
Defending national champion Texas Lutheran University was the unanimous No. 1 ranked team with 200 points while Emory College (192 points), Eastern Connecticut State (184 points), Trine University (176 points), and Williams College (168 points) make up the top five. Fellow American Southwest Conference program University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is 22nd with 32 points.
ETBU finished last season 39-6 overall won the American Southwest Conference regular season (26-1) and tournament championships. They also hosted the NCAA Division III Marshall Regional Tournament.
ETBU begins their season at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana against Centenary College.