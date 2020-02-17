SOFTBALL
■ ETBU 9, PACIFIC UNIVERSITY 8: Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the No. 13 East Texas Baptist University softball team rallied for walk-off come from behind win, 9-8, over Pacific University in extra innings.
Mariah Delgado produced the hit the brought in both runs. ETBU is currently 4-0 on the season.
Offensively, ETBU was led by Daniella Solis (HR, two RBI) and Corley Carpenter (RBI) with three hits each. Nikki Gil would come up with two hits on the day while Delgado, Lorena Ramirez, Kourtlin Hunter, and India Holland all had one. Beatriz Lara would earn the win going all nine innings striking out six batters.
For the Boxers, Nicole Martinez and Hailey Miller led the way with three hits and an RBI each while Katelyn Macaitis-Smith would have four RBI on two hits. Riley Patton started and then lasted only 4.1 innings allowing five runs on nine hits. Relief pitcher Carly Bursch took the loss for four innings of work allowing four runs on five hits while striking out two batters.
After a scoreless first, the Boxers scored four runs in the top of the second inning. ETBU would load the bases in the bottom of the second inning only to have their offensive threat end in a ground out. ETBU picked up two runs on RBI singles by Corley Carpenter and Kourtlin Hunter to make it 4-2 after three innings.
Each team would score two runs in the fourth inning with Solis hitting a two-run homer to answer an RBI double by the Boxers in the top of the frame. The Tigers cut the lead to 6-5 on an RBI single by Lorena Ramirez in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, pinch hitter India Holland delivered the game-tying RBI single to send the game to extra innings tied at six.
Two innings later, the Boxers added two runs across the board to lead 8-6. ETBU scored their first run in the bottom of the ninth on a double-steal. Then, with the bases loaded, Delgado came through with a single to score pinch runner Leah Akridge as Gil came around scoring the winning run on an throwing error to third base.
ETBU will head out to Brownwood to take on Howard Payne University starting American Southwest Conference play. Game one is set for 1 p.m. on Friday.
BASEBALL
■ CHAPMAN 15, ETBU 13: In a wild back and forth contest, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team’s rally came up short, 15-13, against No. 1 Chapman University.
ETBU is now 0-6 on the season.
Nick Deatherage (three RBI, HR), Dylan Singletary (three RBI, HR) and Samuel Rowland (RBI) led the way with three hits for ETBU. Ford Spigener (HR, three RBI), Brady Faulkner (RBI), and Will Kelley (two RBI) each had two hits in the game.
Alan Underwood received the start going 3.1 innings allowing five runs on five hits.
Erik Gipson took the loss allowing three runs on three hits. CU had a four-hit game from Aaron Wong while he and five other players would hit home runs in the game including two from Mack Cheli. Cody Turner started lasting only 1.2 innings allowing seven runs on six hits. Mitchell Briggs earned the win in relief for CU despite giving up three runs in two innings of work. Daniel Rubio (0.1), Alek Arellano (2.2), Julian Pokorny (0.2), Cole Godkin (1.0), Adrian Stover (0.1), and Zack Pierce (0.2) all saw action on the mound.
ETBU will travel to Bryan for a neutral site game against No. 22 Texas Lutheran University today. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.