ETBU Sports Information
Former East Texas Baptist University softball player Morgan Arst is one of four American Southwest Conference selections nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
This is the first step in the process before the American Southwest Conference chooses one female student-athlete to move on.
Arst was a three-year member of the softball program helping ETBU to three NCAA Division III tournaments and the 2019 ASC Tournament Championship. She was a two-time NFCA Scholar Athlete and ASC All-Academic team selection. She also was voted onto the 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-America team and made the President’s List for three years.
The All-ASC First Team selection at second base earned NFCA All-West Region Second Team honors as a sophomore. She graduated with a 3.97 grade point average in Business Administration and is currently working on her Master’s Degree in Business Administration at ETBU.
The NCAA Woman of the Year program honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions.
ETBU has produced two female student-athletes that have been selected for the Top 9 in Jayme Perez (2017) and Lya Swaner (2013) and is the only ASC school to have any student-athletes advance to the finals.