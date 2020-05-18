For the ninth time in 10 years, the East Texas Baptist University softball team has been honored with a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.
This year, sophomore Beatriz Lara was voted onto the CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII team with a 3.68 GPA in Early Childhood Development. She is the 11th player to receive the district recognition for the program.
In her short career, she has won numerous awards.
Even in the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19, she was the ASC Pitcher of the Week, twice. Before the season ended she was 9-0 with a save, 1.89 ERA, four shutouts, and 66 strikeouts over 66.2 innings. She also hit .346 with five runs, a double, home run and nine RBI.
Last year, she was a two-time All-American being voted onto the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and Fast Pitch Network (FPN) second team and was an All-Region first-team selection. In the American Southwest Conference, she was voted the “Pitcher of the Year” and “Freshman of the Year” along with being named the ASC Tournament MVP and All-ASC first-team.
She earned the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week, once, and was took the ASC award twice. Overall in her career, she has been the ASC Hitter/Pitcher of the Week seven times.
ETBU finished the 2020 season 15-0 and as the top team in NCAA Division III. In 2019, they won ASC Tournament Championship and hosted the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament.
To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must be in at least their third semester at the institution and have a 3.30 grade point average or higher. All-District selections are eligible for the Academic All-America team to be announced later this month.