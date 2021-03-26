HALLSVILLE 14, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Hallsville gave Maddie Melton a five-run lead to work with after one inning, and Melton shut the door from there as the Ladycats rolled to a 14-0 win in District 15-5A play.
The Ladycats added four in the second, three in the fourth and a couple in the fifth. Melton did her job in the circle, striking out 10 with no walks while alowing just one hit — a single by Margaret Truelove.
At the plate, Kammie Walker tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hallsville, and Sara Houston and Abby Dunagan both homered and drove in three runs. Dunagan also singled for Hallsville.
Melton homered and drove in two runs. Lily Soto doubled, singled and drove in three, and Anahi Ramirez chipped in with an RBI.
Adriana Vences pitched four innings and took the loss for Marshall. She struck out three and walked five.