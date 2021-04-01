District 15-5A
S. SPRINGS 3, HALLSVILLE 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Crimson Bryant struck out 14 with no walks, allowing just three hits as Sulphur Springs blanked Hallsville, 3-0.
Danyelle Molina had two hits and Sara Houston one for Hallsville in the loss. Maddie Melton struck out eight, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the pitching loss.
District 16-3A
E. FIELDS 15, JEFFERSON 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields put 15 runs on the board on nine hits over three big innings on the way to a 15-0 win over Jefferson.
Cora Creech struck out six, walked four and gave up one hit in three innings for the pitching win. At the plate, Mary Frances Ellis and Morgan Shaw both doubled. Ellis finished with three hits and two RBi, Shaw two RBI, Kailyn Clynch two hits and two RBI, Creech two RBI and Kelsey O’Brien an RBI.
TATUM 7, WASKOM 5: TATUM — Takayla Bradley belted a home run and drove in three runs, Kacey Owen added a double, single and two RBI and Tatum edged Waskom, 7-5.
Paisley Williams had a triple and single, and Tamya Garrett, Anna Halton and Kacey Owen all doubled for Tatum. Garrett finished with three hits, Williams two and Halton an RBI. Rebeka Stockton struck out five and walked one for the pitching win.
TROUP 13, HARLETON 1: HARLETON — Lindsay Davis struck out 18, walked one and contributed three hits and three RBI on offense as the Troup Lady Tigers rolled to a 13-1 win over Harleton.
Maddy Griffin and Jessie Minnix also had three hits for Troup, driving in a run apiece. Sarah Neel added two hits, Bailey Blanton two its and two RBI and Mia Beason an RBI.
Laycee McGuffie produced the lone run for Harleton with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.