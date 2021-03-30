District 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 25, P. TREE 2: Kammie Walker and Maddie Melton both homered, combining for 10 RBI, as Hallsville rolled to a 25-2 win over Pine Tree.
Walker homered, doubled, singled and drove in six runs and Melton added four RBI. Anahi Ramirez doubled, singled and drove in a couple. Sara Houston doubled and drove in two. Danyelle Molina had three hits. Pamela Ah Quinn drove in two runs. Jaryn Nelson had two hits and three RBI, and Mylie Anderson chipped in with an RBI.
Molina and Walker pitched for the Ladycats.
Pine Tree was led at the plate by Dalah Montgomery with two hits and an RBI. Abigail Grimaldo also drove in a run
District 16-3A
W. RUSK 14, HARLETON 0: NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell tossed her third straight no-hitter, and Amber Cothran, Jamie Casey, Kaelyn King and Macie Blizzard all drove in two runs for West Rusk in a 14-0 win over Harleton.
Waddell struck out 14 and walked one in five innings.
Stormie LeJeune and Piper Morgan both doubled for West Rusk, with LeJeune adding a single and both driving in runs. Waddell added two hits to help her own cause.
E. FIELDS 12, TATUM 1: TATUM — Jessica Guilhas earned the pitching win and helped her own cause with four RBI as Elysian Fields rolled to a 12-1 win over Tatum.
Guilhas struck out four, walked two and gave up an earned run on two hits. Morgan Shaw doubled and drove in two runs. Mary Frances Ellis and Kailyn Clynch had three hits apiece, and Clynch, Cora Creech and Bryanne Beavers all drove in runs.
Rebeka Stockton struck out seven and walked one in the loss for Tatum. Maritza Quintero homered to account for the lone Tatum run.
ARP 19, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — Arp scored in five different innings — including a pair of six-run frames — on the way to a 19-3w win over Jefferson.
Tawny Foster, Sarah Smith and Leah Hamblin drove in runs for Jefferson in the loss. Avery Keller struck out five, walked three and gave up two earned runs on three hits in the loss.
TROUP 12, WASKOM 2: TROUP — Haylee Priest struck out five and scattered three hits over six innings, and Lindsay Davis led the offense with three hits and three RBI in a 12-2 win over Waskom.
Priest did not issue a walk and was backed by 11 hits. Karsyn Williamson added a hit and an RBI, Tara Wells three hits and an RBI, Bailey Blanton a hit and two RBI and Sarah Neel two hits and three RBI.