District 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 11, T. HIGH 4: HALLSVILLE – Hallsville’s softball team kept its district record perfect with an 11-4 win over Texas Tuesday.
The Ladycats are now 12-4-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. The loss makes Texas High 7-6 overall and 2-3 against district opponents.
Danyelle Molina got the win from the circle as she pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits, three walks and four strikeouts. From the plate, she had one hit and two runs. Anahi Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and one run. Maddie Melton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer. Kammie Walker reached on a single, a hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice. She stole two bases and scored three runs. Sara Houston reached on a single, a double and a filer’s choice. She scored one run and had two RBI. Jaryn Nelson reached on a double, a walk and a fielder’s choice, scored two runs and had one RBI. Abby Dunagan reached on an error, a walk and scored one run.
District16-3A
E. FIELDS 15, WASKOM 5: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Kailyn Clynch tripled, Jessica Guilhas doubled twice and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets rolled past Waskom, 15-5.
Clynch had two hits and three RBI, Guilhas one RBI and Christen Smith a single and four RBI. Trista Bell added a double and an RBI. Corrisa McPhail and Mary Frances Ellis both added two hits, and Cora Creech and Morgan Shaw drove in runs.
Guilhas struck out nine and walked two in five innings for the pitching win.
HARLETON 8, JEFFERSON 2: HARLETON — Harleton took a 2-1 lead after one inning and later scored three in the fourth and twice more in the sixth on the way to an 8-2 win over Jefferson.
Chloe Warner doubled and drove in a run for Harleton. Kailey Wright, Katie Holiday and Karlee Cochran all added two hits, with Cochran, Holiday, Laycee McGuffie and Hollen Alsobrook driving in runs. Cochran struck out nine with no walks or earned runs allowed for the pitching win.
Tawny Foster, Tierrani Johnson and Ja’Kayla Rusk all doubled for Jefferson in the loss. Rusk and Takayla Trammer had two hits apiece. Falacia Craver struck out four and walked five in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.