MARSHALL 7, CARTHAGE 6: MARSHALL — Alyson Roberson doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and came around to score on a Wendy DeLaPaz walkoff RBI single as the Marshall Lady Mavericks opened the season with a 7-6 win over Carthage.
Emily Ellenburg doubled twice, singled and drove in a run for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs from the leadoff spot. Margaret Truvlove doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Kylie Coleman also drove in a run for Marshall.
Adriana Vences went the distance in the circle for Marshall, striking out six in seven innings.
Carthage, which scored five runs in the top of the fifth to tie things at 6-6, was led at the dish by Natalee Dinnerville, who tripled and drove in three runs. Karsyn Isbell, Roo Harrison and Kat Barentine all drove in runs. Harrison took the pitching loss. She struck out five and walked three in 2.2 innings. Isbell fanned four and walked one in four innings of work.
O. CITY 8, E. FIELDS 0: ORE CITY — Anna Green struck out 13 with no walks, giving up five hits in a complete-game shutout as Ore city opened the season with an 8-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Toni Gabaldon doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Ore City offense. Katlin Morin had two hits, and Green, Emily Hoosier, Kaylei Watkins and Haven Benge all drove in runs.
Christen Smith tripled, and Kaylee Kelley and Kelsey O’Brien doubled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Mary Frances Ellis added two hits. Cora Creech struck out four and walked five and Ellis fanned four with one walk. Both pitched three innings.