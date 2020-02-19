Mother Nature is already having her say in the first weekend of high school softball tournaments, but events in Longview and Carthage are still on the books — for now.
Longview will host the 24th annual Lady Lobo Classic today through Saturday at Lady Lobo Field and at Lear Park. Carthage’s Dawg Fight Tournament scrapped today’s action and will try to play games on Friday and Saturday.
LONGVIEW
According to Longview head coach Talesha Roberts, no games will be played today at the Lady Lobo Classic “before 3 p.m.” and that is still contingent on the weather.
“Option one is a 3 p.m. start Thursday,” Robert said. “Option two is possibly using Spring Hill for varsity games and cancelling JV on Thursday. Option three is no games on Thursday.”
Roberts said final decisions will be made Thursday morning. Updates will be posted at www.etvarsity.com when available.
CARTHAGE
Friday’s schedule features a total of 24 games, with games starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through with a last game scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Fields 1, 2 and 3 at the Carthage softball complex.
Host team Carthage is set to play at 3:20 vs. Ore City, 4:40 vs. Redwater and 7:20 vs. Central Heights at Field 1.
White Oak has games set for 3:30 and 7:20 at Field 2 and 6 p.m. at Field 3. Elysian Fields is scheduled to play at 3:20, 6 and 7:20 p.m. at Field 3. Marshall has games at 10 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Field 1. Tatum is set to play at 10 a.m. on Field 2, 11:20 on Field 1 and 2 p.m. on Field 2.
Beckville has games scheduled for 10 and 11:20 a.m. on Field 2 and 2 p.m. on Field 1. Kilgore is set to play at 10 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Field 3 and 12:40 a.m. on Field 2 and New Diana has games scheduled for 11:20 a.m. on Field 3 and 12:40 and 4:40 p.m. on Field 2.