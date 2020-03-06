From Staff Reports
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cate Truelove homered to put Marshall on the board early and later singled to spark a two-run inning as the Marshall Lady Mavericks held on for a 4-2 win over host team Elysian Fields on Friday.
Marshall later defeated Harleton, 8-4. Elysian Fields was scheduled to play a late game on Friday against Atlanta.
Against Elysian Fields, Marshall took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Truelove belted a one-out solo home run.
In the third, Adriana Vences walked with one out and moved to second on a groundout before scoring when Alyson Roberson singled to put the Lady Mavericks on top 2-0.
Elysian Fields tied things in the bottom of the third.
Reese Griffin got things started when she reached on an error. Amanda Gardner and Mary Frances Ellis followed with back-to-back bunt singles to load the bases. Griffin was cut down at home on an infield grounder, but Christen Smith delivered a double to right to bring in Gardner and Ellis and tie things at 2-2.
Vences struck out the final two batters to work out of further trouble.
Truelove led off the Marshall fourth with a two-out single, and after Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on an error Vences doubled to right to bring in both runners and put Marshall on top 4-2.
Vences struck out six and did not walk a batter for the pitching win. Cora Creech fanned one and walked three, giving up one earned run in the loss.
Marshall scored four times in the first two innings in the win over Harleton.
Maggie Truelove homered, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice from the top of the order for the Lady Mavericks. Caitlyn Ellenburg added two hits and an RBI, and Chloe Buchanan, Vences and Wendy DeLaPaz all drove in runs.
Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out one and walked four in two innings. Vences fanned three with one walk in 1.2 frames.
Marshall is scheduled to face Kilgore at 9 a.m. and Atlanta at 12:30 p.m. today to close out the tournament.
Elysian Fields will meet Pleasant Grove at 2:15 p.m. and Harleton at 5:45 p.m. today.