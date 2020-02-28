WHITE OAK – Sisters Maggie and Cate Truelove each homered Saturday to help lift the Marshall Lady Mavs softball team to an 11-1 win in their final game of the White Oak tournament over the Ore City Lady Rebels.
Marshall went 5-1 in the tournament and currently holds an overall record of 11-3.
We made some adjustments at the plate and changed our spot in the box. Everybody bought in and made that adjustment and we were successful.
Maggie Truelove went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs and three RBI. Cate Truelove went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI. Adrina Vences also homered. Maycee Griffin reached on a fielder’s choice, a double, had one RBI and scored two runs. Caitlyn Ellenburg reached went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and one run. Vences earned the win from the circle, allowing just one run, on two hits and striking out four batters.
Ore City’s Ryleight Larkins and Ryan Thorn each went 1-for-2.
Larkins beat the run to first to lead the game off with a single before sliding into second for the stolen base. She then advanced to third on a sacrifice grounder from Green before taking advantage of a wild pitch to score the first run of the game.
Marshall went three up, three down in the bottom of the first, as they trailed 1-0 heading into the second inning.
Thorn led of the top of the second with a single up the middle but was out moments later on a 6-4-3 double play. That was immediatley followed by the final out of the top half of inning.
The Lady Mavs got on the scoreboard in the third inning. Abby Vences reached on an error and stole second base and was brought home on an RBI single to tie the game up at 1-1. With two runners on base, Cate Truelove cleared the bases with a three-run homer to put Marshall on top 4-1. Vences followed that up with a two-run homer to score Caitlyn Ellenburg, making the score 6-1.
Marshall added to its lead an inning later. Maggie Truelove doubled and advanced to third on a single from Cate Truelove. Caityln Ellenburg then bunted for a single to score Maggie Truelove. That spread the Lady Mavs’ lead to 7-1. An RBI single from Buchanan scored Cate Truelove and advanced Ellenburg to second. That was the final run of the inning as the two teams went into the fifth inning with Marshall leading 8-1.
Alyson Roberson reached on an error as two outfielders collided with each other and the ball dropped to the ground. She was brought home on an RBI double from Griffin, who was then brought home on a two-run homer from Maggie Truelove to help seal up the 11-1.
The Lady Mavs will return to White Oak again Tuesday to take on the Ladynecks.