Nearly 30 girls showed up for the first softball practice of the year at Lady Mavs Field in Marshall Friday and head softball coach Alli Shepperd is optimistic about the year ahead.
“I think it’s going to be a good year to see a lot of growth that they’ve had over this last year,” Shepperd said. “We saw a little bit of it at the end of last year’s season. This group got their first taste of the playoffs and I think it kind of made them hungry for more, especially my seniors. They’ve also been working really hard in the offseason, in the weight room and staying after the extra stuff. They’ve been working with our new strength and conditioning coach, coach Rob Phillips and I’ve really seen a lot of improvement on the distance of the balls their hitting. You can definitely see a difference in their power. So I’m excited. It’s really fun to watch.”
The Lady Mavs will have five returning seniors from a year ago, and Shepperd said she expects a lot of leadership from them, as well as other players.
“Elizabeth Palmer, she’s always a really big leader,” Shepperd said. “She played right field for us last year and she’s very vocal and uplifting. I anticipate a lot from her. All of my seniors will be good leaders and I’m hoping some of my underclassmen like Maggie Truelove. Adriana Vences will be a junior, so she won’t really be an underclassman but I’m hoping she steps up a little more so verbally. She had a great year in the circle last year and hitting, so I hope to see her grow even more this season.”
Shepperd said the Lady Mavs have good team chemistry.
“They try to do a lot of things together, like they’ll go meet at The Infield and hit,” she said. “They’ll go to Airport Park. They try to do a lot of stuff together, which is really the only thing you can do to build chemistry. I can try to make it happen but until they buy in, I can’t but I think they’re all bought in and are hungry for a successful season and hopeful postseason this year.”
She added it will take time to find the right places for everyone.
“We have a lot of spots that are kind of up in the air,” Shepperd offered. “So nailing down a defense is going to take a while. We may have to some changing here and there and may have to play with it until we find the right formula for our team. Right now, finding a consistent spot for everybody is going to be the challenge but the good problem with that is we have so many people who can play so many places and that’s a new problem. I’m really excited about offense this year.”
The Lady Mavs will have their first scrimmage at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 when they play host to Tatum. Their first game of the season is slated to start two weeks later, on Feb. 18 at home against Atlanta.