LONGVIEW – Tuesday night saw Marshall spoil Pine Tree’s senior night with an 11-4 victory over the Lady Pirates. The Lady Mavs now hold a district record of 4-6.
Marshall’s 11 runs came on 18 hits. Maggie Truelove was 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI. Emily Ellenburg was 3-for-5 with one run and three RBI. Maddie Sallee was 3-for-4 with two runs. Kylie Coleman came away 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Wendy DelaPaz had one hit and scored one run.
Wendy Esquivel reached on a single, a fielder’s choice, scored two runs and had two RBI. Adriana Vences finished the night by going 2-for-4. Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on two errors and scored two runs. Vences pitched the first three innings where she allowed one run on one hit, three walks and struck out five batters. She was relieved by Emily Ellenburg who pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs on three hits, six walks and struck out seven batters.
Pine Tree scored four runs on four hits. Mariyah Furay reached on a single, two hit-by-pitches and scored one run. Tionna Lewis reached on two walks, a fielder’s choice and scored two runs. Dalah Montgomery was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Abby Grimaldo reached on a walk and scored one run. Anyah Clark pitched all seven innings for the Lady Pirates.
Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on an error to lead off the game. She was brought home on an RBI double from Truelove who was tagged out trying to turn the double into a triple. That was the only run the Lady Mavs scored in the first inning as it was 1-0 heading to the bottom half. Furay led off the bottom of the first with a hit-by-pitch before Lewis was walked, giving the Lady Pirates two runners on base with no outs. Vences fielded a ball to first base before tossing her first two strikeouts of the game to end the inning as the Lady Mavs led 1-0 after one inning.
Sallee led off the second inning with a single. Coleman advanced her to second with a single before DeLaPaz hit it for the third straight single to load the bases. Esquivel then reached on a fielder’s choice as Sallee came home to score. Truelove singled reached second and brought home Esquivel. Truelove then scored on an RBI double from Emily Ellenburg. That gave Marshall a 5-0 lead heading to the bottom of the second inning where Pine Tree went three up, three down.
Sallee doubled with one out in the top of the third. She advanced to third when Coleman laid down a bunt and beat out the throw to first for the single. Sallee became the first Lady Mav of the night to score two runs when she was brought home on an RBI single from Esquivel. Coleman scored when Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on an error and Truelove’s RBI single scored Esquivel. Emily Ellenburg’s two RBI-double scored Caitlyn Ellenburg and Truelove. That gave Marshall a 10-0 lead.
Lewis reached on a two-out walk in the bottom of the third before advancing all the way to third base. Berry was walked to put runners on the corners. She then ran home to put Pine Tree on the scoreboard on an RBI single from Montgomery. That made the score 10-1 after three innings.
Roberson led off the fourth inning with a single and stole second. She advanced to third on a single from Sallee. The Lady Pirates came away with a double play to end the top of the fourth inning. Emily Ellenburg took over from the circle at the start of the fourth inning. A pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for the Lady Pirates. Grimaldo took advantage of a passed ball to score Pine Tree’s second run of the night. Ellenburg threw her second strikeout to close the inning as Marshall led 10-2 after four innings.
The top of the fifth saw Marshall go three up, three down while the bottom saw Emily Ellenburg add a pair of strikeouts to close the inning.
Emily Ellenburg and Vences singled to start off the sixth inning. Sallee struck out but the an error behind the plate allowed her to reach first and load the bases. Coleman’s RBI single scored Emily Ellenburg and that made the score 11-2. Rylie Medford and Aubrey Irwin each reached on a walk in the bottom of the sixth. Furay then singled and loaded the bases. Lewis reached on a fielder’s choice when Emily Ellenburg threw to home plate to get Medford out. Vences then tossed it to home to get Irwin out when Berry reached on a fielder’s choice. The bases remained loaded with two outs. Furay and Lewis each scored on a two-RBI double. Marshall led 11-4 after six innings.
Truelove reached on a two-out single in the top of the seventh but a fly ball to centerfield was caught and that brought the two teams to the bottom of the seventh where the Lady Pirates had one last at-bat. Medford singled with two outs before stealing second. Irwin was walked and that put two runners on base but Emily Ellenburg finished it off with her final strikeout to help Marshall seal up the 11-4 win.
Marshall will be home Friday against Sulphur Springs. Pine Tree will have a bye and be at Sulphur Springs Tuesday.