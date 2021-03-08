Gilmer’s Karlye Johnston and White Oak’s Morgan Benge earned top honors for week two of the high school softball season, Johnston for her work at the plate and Benge for another stingy week inside the pitching circle.
Johnston is the East Texas Hitter of the Week after batting at a .650 clip and driving in 19 runs. Benge earned Pitcher of the Week honors in a week that saw her earn three wins and a save.
Johnston had multiple hits in all six Gilmer games last week, finishing with a pair of home runs, two triples and five doubles. She had multiple RBI in five of the six games, including six against Jacksonville, five against Tatum and four against Pine Tree.
Benge helped White Oak win six games as the Ladynecks moved to 11-0 on the year. She had three wins and a save, allowing eight hits and one earned run in four games with 26 strikeouts, one walk and a 0.36 ERA. For the year, she’s 5-0 with a 0.43 ERA, 55 strikeouts and just two walks in 32 innings.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Longview’s Reagan Rios went 3-0 with 43 strikeouts and three walks in 16 innings pitched. She had a no-hitter, and gave up just two runs on three hits in the three games.
Spring Hill’s Sam Schott went 5-1 inside the circle for the Lady Panthers.
Hallsville’s Maddie Melton pitched 19 innings, giving up three earned runs with 26 strikeouts and five walks.
Carthage’s Roo Harrison had a 2.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.
West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell went 5-0 with 43 strikeouts, giving up just three runs.
Mount Pleasant’s Breasia Hargrave was 3-0, working 16 innings, giving up five earned runs and striking out 15.
Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips pitched in all six games for Gilmer, earning five wins. She worked 23 innings with a 0.91 earned run average, 36 strikeouts, three walks and three earned runs allowed.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults was 3-1 with a 0.99 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis went 4-1 with a 0.43 ERA, 56 strikeouts, four walks and four hits allowed in 21 innings.
Hitting
Longview’s River Hulsey went 9-for-21 at he plate with two home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI.
Spring Hill’s Sam Schott went 14-for-16 at the dish with a home run, five doubles, a triple, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored.
Hallsville’s Maddie Melton hit .611 for the week with a home run, three doubles, a triple and seven RBI. Lily Soto hit .562 with two triples, two doubles and eight RBI.
Carthage’s Jaycee Paige hit .429 with an RBI for the week. Natalee Dinnerville hit .412 with two doubles and five RBI. Tessa Smith hit .333 with a double, triple and RBI, and Karsyn Isbell hit .313 with a double and four runs scored.
Mount Pleasant’s Breasia Hargrave went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in a 15-4 win over Texas High. Carson Zachry was 4-for-4 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI in a win over Rockwall-Heath.
White Oak’s Lexi Dodson hit .500 for the week (8 for 16) with two doubles, four RBI and six walks.
Pittsburg’s Elyssia Lemelle hit .800 (8-for-10) with seven RBI and four runs scored.
Elysian Fields’ Christen Smith hit .625 (10-for-16) with two doubles, a home run, a triple, nine RBI and a 1.063 slugging percentage. Mary Frances Ellis hit .529 (9-for-17) with a triple, eight runs scored and six stolen bases.
Ore City’s Anna Green hit .692 with three home runs, five RBI, seven runs scored and a .714 OB percentage in six games. Emily Hoosier hit .538 with a .571 OB percentage, three home runs and six RBI, and Toni Gabaldon hit .615 with a double and an RBI.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton belted two home runs and added a triple, four doubles, six RBI and 10 stolen bases for the week.
Union Grove’s Sydney Chamberlain hit .455 with seven runs scored, five walks and a .678 on base percentage. Jocy Saurez hit .429 with eight RBI, seven runs scored and an OB percentage of .429.
Waskom’s Skyie Middlebrook was 6-for-9 with a double and a triple for the week. Karlee Waldrip was 6-for-11 with a double, Ellen Nuner 7-for-10 with two doubles and a home run and Tristen Riley 3-for-7 with two home runs and a double.
Paul Pewitt’s Hannah McGee hit .567 with a home run, four doubles, three RBI, three walks and a .733 OB percentage.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults hit .500 (9-for-18) with two home runs (one grand slam), a double and 13 RBI.
Troup’s Mia Beason hit .538 with two home runs, three triples, a double, 15 RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases.
Lufkin’s Abby Fajardo hit .500 with a double, triple, two RBI, a .571 OB percentage, a .750 slugging percentage and a 1.321 OPS.