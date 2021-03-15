Harmony’s Analese Cano helped her team pick up a couple of district wins, and Mount Pleasant’s Jalissa Alvarez was an RBI machine in two league victories for her team.
For their efforts, Cano (Pitcher of the Week) and Alvaraz (Hitter of the Week) earned top East Texas softball honors for games played March 8-13.
Cano went 2-0 with a 0.53 earned run average, 12 strikeouts and just one walk in wins over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill and Mount Vernon.
Alvarez drove in eight runs in two games — four apiece against Marshall and Pine Tree. She was 1 for 3 with a double against Marshall and 3 for 3 with three doubles, two runs scored and a walk against Pine Tree.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Carthage’s Karsyn Isbell struck out two and walked two in 5.2 innings. Roo Harrison was 1-1 for the week with 10 strikeouts and a walk in 8.2 innings.
Hughes Springs’ Maggie Pate struck out four with no earned runs allowed in three innings. Alyssa Baxter fanned three in three innings, and Grace Pippen struck out five with no earned runs allowed in two innings.
Mount Pleasant’s BreAsia Hargrave struck out nine and gave up two hits in five innings in a 10-0 win over Marshall. Conlee Zachry and Casey Jones combined to blank Pine Tree, 15-0. Zachry worked three innings with three strikeouts and two hits allowed, and Jones fanned two with no walks, hits or runs allowed in two innings.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis pitched 16.1 innings in three games, striking out 38, walking three, giving up one earned run for a 0.56 ERA and going 2-1 inside the circle.
Bullard’s Anistyn Foster worked 11 innings inside the circle, striking out 17 in a win over Canton and recording 20 punchouts for the week.
Hitting
Carthage’s Isbell hit .500 (4 for 8) with a double and two runs scored. Natalee Dinnerville was 3 for 6 with a double, triple and two RBI, and Harrison hit .500 (4 for 8) with three runs scored.
Pittsburg’s Morgan Warrick was 4 for 4 with five RBI and four runs scored in the Lady Pirates’ only game of the week. Elyssia Lemelle was 3 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Mount Pleasant’s Carson Zachry was 5 for 9 at the plate with four doubles, four runs scored, four RBI and a walk.
Harmony’s Kinzee Settles hit .643 (9 for 14) with a home run, five RBI and seven runs scored. Delaynie Nash hit .538 (7 for 13) with a double, three RBI and five runs scored, and Cano hit .417 (5 fof 12( with a home run, triple, double, five RBI and two runs scored.
Hughes Springs’ Riley Lowery had five hits in six trips to the plate — including a double and triple — and she drove in three runs. Shea Nelson was 4 for 5 with a triple and an RBI
Troup’s Bailey Blanton hit .400 for the week with a home run, double, three RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases. Karsyn Williamson hit .333 with a double, two RBI, six runs scored, four walks and four stolen bases.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults went 6 for 7 at the plate with seven RBI and three walks.
Lufkin’s Amiracle McMillian hit .571 with three doubles, four RBI and four runs scored.