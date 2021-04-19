Hughes Springs’ Grace Pippin and Bullard’s Gabby Nichols earned top honors for games played April 12-17 following their performances in the circle and at the plate.
Pippin, who has battled back from an knee injury to regain her old form, is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week, and Nichols, who had a perfect week at the plate, earned Hitter of the Week honors.
Pippin worked one inning against White Oak to begin the week, giving up no hits, runs or walks. She came back to work a complete game in a win over Ore City, striking out 11 and giving up one earned run.
For the year, the Lady Mustang standout is 4-1 with a 2.45 earned run average and 51 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched.
Nichols went 7-for-7 in two games with a home run, a triple, three doubles, two singles, eight RBI and five runs scored. She was 4-for-4 with a home run, triple, five RBI and three runs scored in a 17-0 win over Chapel Hill and then banged out three doubles in three at bats in a 20-1 win over Kilgore, driving in three runs and scoring twice.
For the season, Nichols is a .541 hitter with a home run, 10 doubles, three triples, 15 RBI and 35 runs scored.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Union Grove’s Lainey Ledbetter struck out eight, walked three and gave up one hit and no earned runs in her one outing for the week.
Elysian Fields’ Jessica Guilhas struck out four in four innings against Harleton.
Bullard’s Anistyn Foster struck out 13 and did not allow an earned run in seven innings.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis pitched a pair of complete games, striking out 34, walking four, hitting a couple and allowing two earned runs on eight hits.
Hitting
Hallsville’s Lily Soto was 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored for the week.
White Oak’s Emma Purcell finished 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and runs scored.
Hughes Springs’ Karmen Searcy went 4-for-5 with a couple of walks in two games. Emma McKinney homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs in eight total at bats.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton had five hits, four walks and eight stolen bases in three games.
Ore City’s Emily Hoosier hit .750 for the week with two doubles, six RBI and two runs scored. Anna Green hit .700 with a double, three RBI and four runs scored.
Elysian Fields’ Mary Frances Ellis went 5-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, five runs scored and four stolen bases. Corrisa McPhail went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Kailyn Clynch was 3-for-5 with a double, five RBI and a stolen base.
Union Grove’s Mia Rust went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored, and Sydney Chamberlain was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton went 5-for-8 with a pair of three-run home runs, finishing with seven RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Mia Beason was 3-for-7 with a home run, triple, two RBI and three runs scored, and Karsyn Williamson finished 3-for-7 with an RBI, three runs scored and three walks.
TGCA Poll
Several East Texas teams landed spots in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association weekly softball poll.
In Class 4A, North Lamar is 5, Bullard 6 and Spring Hill and Mabank tied for 25th, while in 2A, Rains is No. 1, Troup 3, White Oak 7, Hughes Springs 10, Diboll 18, Malakoff 19 and Mount Vernon 20. Joaquin is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.
Joining Rains as top-ranked teams this week are San Antonio Warren in 6A, Leander in 5A, Rockport-Fulton in 4A and West Sabine in 2A.