Spring Hill’s Sam Schott and Hallsville’s Maddie Melton helped keep their respective teams rolling, and for their efforts they earned East Texas Hitter of the Week (Schott) and Pitcher of the Week (Melton) honors for games played April 5-10.
Schott, who was also 2-0 inside the circle (see information below), finished the week 5-for-6 at the plate with two home runs, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored in wins over Kilgore (8-2) and Chapel Hill (12-4).
The Lady Panther standout doubled twice against Kilgore and homered twice against Chapel Hill. For the year, she’s hitting .561 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, a triple, 33 RBI and 28 runs scored.
Melton worked a gem from the circle in a 2-0 win over Longview. She went the full seven innings, striking out 13, walking one and giving up just one hit.
In other outstanding performances form around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Spring Hill’s Sam Schott worked 14 innings in wins over Kilgore and Chapel Hill, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 22 and walking seven.
Pittsburg’s KYlie Fitch struck out 12 in 10.1 innings over a two-game span.
White Oak’s Lillian Scalia worked five innings, striking out 10, walking four and giving up three hits.
Harmony’s Analese Cano struck out eight, walked one and tossed a shutout at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Elysian Fields’ Jessica Guilhas went 1-1 with 12 strikeouts in two games. She tossed a no-hitter against Arp in a 15-0 win, striking out six in three innings.
Ore City’s Anna Green struck out 12 and gave up no earned runs on three hits.
Union Grove’s Jocy Saurez went 7-for-9 with two doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored. Ali Yohn finished the week 7-for-7 with two doubles and six RBI, and Sydney Chamberlain was 7-for-9 with two doubles.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis struck out 15, walked one and allowed no earned runs on two hits in six innings. Haylee Priest tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out four.
Hitting
Pittsburg’s Kylie Fitch went 5-for-7 with three RBI for the week. Daytona Torrey and Kyra Mason both had four hits and an RBI.
White Oak’s Renee O’Kelley went 4-for-6 at the plate with a home run, triple, double, single and walk to go along with six RBI.
Harmony’s Kinzee Settles belted a grand slam and added two doubles in a 7-0 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. Madi Rhame added three hits and an RBI.
Ore City’s Alayna Andrews was 5-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored for the week.
Elysian Fields’ Christen Smith homered twice, doubled, drove in seven runs and scored four times. Mary Frances Ellis went 6-for-7 with a triple, three runs scored and three stolen bases, and Kailyn Clynch was 3-for-6 with four RBI and three runs scored.
Troup’s Tara Wells went 3-for-6 with two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases for the week. Sarah Neal tripled, singled, drove in four runs and scored three times.