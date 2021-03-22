Marshall’s Adriana Vences put together a month’s worth of numbers at the plate, and Troup’s Lindsay Davis turned in a performance for the ages inside the circle.
For their efforts, Vences is the East Texas Hitter of the Week and Davis earned ET Pitcher of the Week honors for games played March 15-20.
Vences, who is hitting .541 with six home runs and 32 RBI for the season, hit a three-run home run in a 12-run first inning against Pine Tree in a 24-0 win. She was just getting warmed up. Marshall scored 12 more times in the second, and Vences had a two-run triple and a grand slam in that inning — finishing the day 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, a single, nine RBI and four runs scored.
Vences has 20 hits on the year, and 15 have gone for extra bases — six doubles and three triples to go along with her six round trippers.
Davis pitched 10 total innings — nine coming in a 1-0 win over West Rusk on Friday. She faced 32 batters, struck out 27 (26 in a no-hitter against West Rusk), walked none and allowed one hit.
For the season, she’s 11-2 with a 0.25 earned run average, 145 strikeouts and 11 walks in 56.1 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Spring Hill’s Sam Schott was 1-1, striking out 19 and giving up two earned runs in 12 innings.
Carthage’s Ashton Jones was 1-0 for the week, giving up one earned run, striking out three and issuing no walks in seven innings.
Elysian Fields’ Jessica Guilhas had a pair of wins, striking out nine and giving up four runs in nine innings.
Ore City’s Anna Green worked 9.1 innings, striking out 16 and finishing the week with a 0.75 earned run average.
Hughes Springs’ Grace Pippin struck out nine in 10 innings, and Alyssa Baxter fanned one with no runs allowed in four innings. Both picked up wins.
Beckville’s Reese Dudley picked up two wins, including a no-hitter, striking out 24 and allowing no earned runs.
Hitting
Spring Hill’s Sam Schott hit .500 (3 for 6) with two home runs, a double, six RBI and two walks.
Carthage’s Natalee Dinnerville was 3-for-7 with a triple and an RBI. Caroline Baldree had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, and Tessa Smith added two hits and an RBI.
Elysian Fields’ Cora Creech was 4-for-7 with a home run, three doubles and 10 RBI for the week. Mary Frances Ellis went 5-for-8 with a double, three RBI and six stolen bases. Kailyn Clynch was 4-for-6 with five runs scored and six stolen bases, and Trista Bell was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI.
Hughes Springs’ Grace Pippin hit .667 (4-6), and Karmen Searcy and Emma McKinney both hit .429 (3-7) for the week. Pippin doubled, drove in four runs, walked and had one sacrifice. Searcy drove in three, walked twice and scored three times, and McKinney had two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored.
Ore City’s Alayna Andrews hit .600 with a .715 on base percentage for the week.
Troup’s Jessie Minnix was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a runs scored and two stolen bases. Mia Beason was 3-for-5 with a double, home run, five RBI, two runs scored and three walks, and Lindsay Davis finished 4-for-7 with a home run, RBI and three runs scored.