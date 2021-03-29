West Rusk teammates Lilly Waddell and Piper Morton earned top honors inside the circle and at the plate for games played March 22-26.
Waddell is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week, and Morton earned ET Hitter of the Week accolades after the Lady Raiders earned wins over Tatum (3-0) and Jefferson (21-1).
Waddell tossed a pair of no-hitters, working 10 total innings with 24 strikeouts and one walk. She fanned a school-record 17 with no walks against Tatum and punched out seven while walking one in the win over Jefferson. For the year, she has worked 51 innings, striking out 101 batters, walking just eight and compiling a 0.42 earned run average.
Morton homered twice, drove in five runs, scored five times, walked four times and swiped eight bases in two games. She’s a .581 hitter for the year with four home runs, three doubles, a triple, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and 27 stolen bases in 27 attempts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Carthage’s Roo Harrison was 2-0 for the week with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched.
White Oak’s Larkin Daniels moved to 6-1 on the season with a win over Ore City. She struck out 14, walked two and allowed one hit in eight innings of work.
Ore City’s Anna Green worked 11.1 innings, striking out 12 and finishing the week with a 2.47 ERA.
Union Grove’s Katelyn Vaughn earned two wins, striking out 12, walking three and giving up no earned runs in six innings.
Bullard’s Anistyn Foster worked eight innings, striking out 17 and giving up no earned runs. She tossed a no-hitter against Henderson.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis worked 14 innings, giving up one hit, walking one, hitting one and striking out 34 while giving up no runs. She also recorded her 500th career strikeout.
Hitting
Carthage’s Ashton Jones went 5-for-7 with a double and an RBI. Karsyn Isbell was 4-for-6 with a home run, and Kat Barentine was 3-for-6 with four RBI.
Ore City’s Emily Hoosier hit .500 with a home run, double and three RBI.
Elysian Fields’ Mary Frances Ellis hit .429 with three runs scored and four stolen bases. Corrisa McPhail hit .400 with two runs scored, and Jessica Guilhas hit .400 with two doubles and two RBI.
Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard was 5-for-8 with three RBI in two games, including a game-winning RBI against Longview. Conlee Zachry was 4-for-8 with two RBI. Carson Zachry was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and four RBI against Prairiland, and Morgan Hill went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI against Prairiland.
Union Grove’s Mia Rust hit .750 for the week with four RBI, seven runs scored and an .889 on base percentage. Sydney Chamberlain hit .800 with five RBI, eight runs scored and an .889 OB percentage.
Bullard’s Addison Hooker went 6-for-7 with three doubles, a triple, three RBI and three stolen bases. Kaylee Paul was also 6-for-7 with three RBI and three stolen bases.
Troup’s Karsyn Williamson hit .625 for the week (5-for-8) with a triple and four runs scored. Lindsay Davis was 4-for-8 with a double, RBI, stolen bases and three runs scored Jessie Minnix was 3-for-7 with a triple, double, three RBI and wo runs, and Bailey Blanton went 3-for-8 with two doubles, a home run, eight RBI and two runs scored.
Lufkin’s Abby Fajardo hit .875 for the week with a .857 on base percentage.