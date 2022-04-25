Longview’s Reagan Fleet turned in a couple of solid performances in the circle, and Union Grove’s Jocy Suarez proved to be a difficult out for opposing pitchers in games played April 18-23.
For their efforts, Fleet is this week’s East Texas Pitcher of the Week and Suarez is the ET Hitter of the Week.
Fleet worked a total of 12 innings, striking out 19 and giving up one earned run on seven hits. She got a win and a no-decision, and for the year is 2-2 with 55 strikeouts and 20 walks in 30.1 innings pitched.
Saurez went 4-for-6 in a pair of blowout wins over New Summerfield and Carlisle. She had a home run, double, five RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases, and for the season the Lady Lion standout is hitting .524 with six home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 31 RBI, 36 runs and eight stolen bases.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips pitched 12 innings, earning two wins. She struck out 21 and did not issue a walk.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis struck out 35 of the 52 batters she faced in 14 innings of work and a pair of wins. She walked one and gave up no earned runs on four hits.
Rusk’s Marissa Perry worked 15 innings, going 2-0 with a 1.40 earned run average. She struck out five and walked two.
Hitting
Gilmer’s Alexis Kemp went 5-for-7 with three RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Teammate Emily Watson was 3-for-4 with a pair of walks, an RBI and three runs scored, and Kirsten Waller was 3-for-6 with two RBI, four runs scored, four stolen bases, two walks and a solo home run.
Pittsburg’s Elyssia Lemelle hit .500 with three RBI and two runs scored. Teammate Natalie Styles hit .667 with two RBI, and Audrina Landin hit .375 with two RBI and two runs.
Elysian Fields’ Morgan Shaw went 4-for-9 with two doubles and two RBI, and Corrisa McPhail was 3-for-8 with a triple and three runs scored.
Union Grove’s Lainey Ledbetter went 4-for-7 with a pair of doubles and five RBI in two games.
Lufkin’s Ryleigh Mills went 6-for7 with three triples, a pair of doubles and a home run — driving in four runs.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton was 3-for-6 with a triple and an RBI.