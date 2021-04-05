Elysian Fields’ Mary Frances Ellis played the role of leadoff hitter to perfection, and Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips turned in two dominant performances inside the circle this past week.
For their efforts, Ellis is the East Texas Hitter of the Week and Phillips the ET Pitcher of the Week for games played May 29-April 3.
Ellis finished the week 7-for-8 with a double, three RBI, six runs scored and eight stolen bases as Elysian Fields notched wins over Tatum (12-1) and Jefferson (15-0). She was 4-for-4 against Tatum with an RBI, five stolen bases and four runs scored and then went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, three stolen bases and two more runs against Jefferson.
For the season, Ellis is a .596 hitter with two doubles, two triples, six RBI, 30 runs scored and 34 stolen bases in 35 attempts.
Phillips worked shutouts against Pleasant Grove (9-0) and Liberty-Eylau (10-0), striking out 19, walking three and scattering six hits in 13 total innings.
She fanned four and walked two against Pleasant Grove and then punched out 15 with one walk and one hit allowed against Liberty-Eylau. For the year, Phillips is 12-5 with a 1.37 earned run average, 127 strikeouts and 21 walks in 97 innings.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Elysian Fields’ Jessica Guilhas gave up one hit and fanned six against Tatum, and Cora Creech worked a shutout against Jefferson — striking out four.
White Oak freshman Larkin Daniels pitched six innings, striking out 12 with no walks and giving up one hit and no runs.
Ore City’s Anna Green struck out eight and allowed no earned runs in eight innings pitched.
Harmony’s Analese Cano was 1-1 with a 1,07 ERA, 14 strikeouts and no walks.
West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell worked two games, striking out 24 and allowing no runs on one hit.
Union Grove’s Katelyn Vaughn faced 12 batters, striking out four and giving up no runs on one hit.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis continued her dominant season, striking out 18, walking one and giving up one earned run on two hits in seven innings against Harleton. She has a 0.27 ERA and has struck out 197 in 77.1 innings.
Hitting
Gilmer’s Karlye Johnston went 4-for-5 with three walks, three runs scored and four RBI.
Carthage’s Karsyn Isbell was 5-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI. Madison Reynolds was 3-for-6 with a triple, and Ashton Jones finished 3-for-8 with two doubles and three RBI.
White Oak’s Bailey Owens went 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and three walks.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton had three hits, including a home run and a double, driving in five runs, scoring five times and adding two walks and two stolen bases. Natalie Christy had three hits, including a triple, driving in five, scoring five times and adding two walks and two steals.
Elysian Fields’ Kailyn Clynch was 5-for-5 with three RBI, four runs scored and five stolen bases. Morgan Shaw went 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. Cora Creech had two hits and three RBI, and Jessica Guilhas batted 1.000 for the week with four RBI.
Ore City’s Anna Green went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBI.
Harmony’s Analese Cano doubled twice and singled in seven at bats, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Delaynie Nash homered and doubled, driving in two runs and scoring three times, and Joey Wagner had two hits and a run scored i five at bats.
Union Grove’s Ali Yohn was 3-for-3 with five RBI and a run scored in her team’s lone game of he week.
Bullard’s Kayla Paul went 6-for-7 for the week with a double, a walk, five runs scored, five stolen bases and eight RBI.
Chapel Hill’s Hannah Clements hit .571 with a home run for the week.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis went 6-for-7 with two doubles, six RBI, six runs, two walks, a hit by pitch and three stolen bases. Maddy Griffin was 4-for-5 with a double, RBI, four runs scored and four stolen bases. Sarah Neel went 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Karsyn Williamson was 4-for-8 with a double, three RBI, six runs scored and seven stolen bases.