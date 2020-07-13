East Texas Baptist University head softball coach Janae Shirley has added four-time NFCA All-American Jayme Perez to her staff as an assistant coach.
Perez played for ETBU from 2014-17, participating in four NCAA Division III tournaments, and was a Top 9 finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2017.
“I am so excited to welcome Jayme back to ETBU Softball,” Shirley said. “She made a tremendous impact on our program as a player and I know that she will do the same thing as a coach. Jayme has a wealth of knowledge of the game, understands our program and philosophy, and has a passion for mentoring and investing in the lives of young women. She will be such an asset to our staff. I look forward to seeing the great things she will do on this side of the program.”
The most decorated softball player in program history the four-time All-ASC first team performer was a CoSIDA Academic All-American earning a NCAA post graduate scholarship and was one of just 230 NCAA student-athletes to participate in the NCAA Career in Sports Forum. Her accolades led her to be only one of three NCAA Division III female student-athletes that was selected for the NCAA Top 9 Women of the Year ceremony in 2017.
During her four years, ETBU went 153-37, advanced to the 2014 World Series after winning the Marshall Super Regional, and claimed the 2016 American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship. She finished her career second all-time at ETBU with 47 home runs and recorded 217 career hits, 196 RBI, and a career batting average of .386.
Perez earned both a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications (2017) and a Master’s Degree of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Leadership (2018) from ETBU.