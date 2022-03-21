Tuesday, March 22
Longview at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Hallsville at Texas High, 6 p.m.
Sulphur Springs at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Kilgore at Lindale, 6 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Pittsburg at Gilmer, 6 p.m.
Center at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.
C-Pickton at White Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Gladewater at New Diana, 6 p.m.
Ore City at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.
Sabine at Daingerfield, 6 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Waskom, 6 p.m.
West Rusk at Tatum, 6 p.m.
Hawkins at Big Sandy, 5:30 p.m.
Union Hill at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.
N. Summerfield at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.
Beckville at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.
College
Wednesday, March 23
Kilgore at TVCC, 1 p.m. (2)
NTCC at Bossier Parish, 1 p.m. (2)