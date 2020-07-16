My time here in Sarasota, Florida is coming to an end.
Week five got off to a great start with our first game of the week being against the Pioneers, which is the only team we have beaten every time. We took the lead in the first inning by scoring one run on a groundout. Throughout the game, we had a total of 10 hits and scored eight runs in five innings to secure the run-rule win.
In the third inning with a runner on base and two outs, I hit my first homerun of the season. Later in the game, I had another two-out hit which was a two-RBI single. I was able to help my team win by contributing four RBIs.
Unfortunately, we could not keep the winning streak going throughout the rest of the week.
On Monday, we lost two more teammates to injuries, which left us with only ten players to finish out the season with. We definitely struggled all week and ended up losing all three of the games we played. We have remained in fourth place, however, which is good as we prepare to start the playoffs on Monday.
Even though we were winless in week five, I am still extremely proud of my team and teammates as we competed hard in every game despite being shorthanded. We had girls playing positions (like outfield) that they had never played before which is not as an easy task at any level but especially the collegiate level.
I also am very appreciative of my coach who really worked with me the last couple of weeks to help me get out of a mini hitting slump. It wasn’t always fun, but her advice and confidence in me helped me have a great week at the plate. I ended up with two more home runs for a total of three and seven RBIs.
On the bright side, there is an all-star game, which will take place Saturday (today). I am excited to say that my teammate, Jensen Howell, and I both made the all-star game.
Out of about 90 players that are in the league, only 38 people were chosen. There are two teams that will compete against each other for the “Battle of the Beach.” My team is called the Surf and the other team is called the Sun.
It will be fun to play with some of the other players in the league and get to know them better as well as some of the coaches that I have not interacted with.
Sarasota is still a beautiful and fun place to be. I’m thoroughly enjoying my time here and hate to see it winding down.
As I write this (on Friday), I’m heading out with some friends on a boat to spend one more day on the water before I have to leave next week. I’m so thankful for this opportunity and for the support I’ve received from so many.