W. RUSK 11, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Piper Morton blasted her school-record 15th home run of the season and drove in three runs, Carlie Buckner and Remi Norman both tripled and drove in three runs and the West Rusk Lady Raiders blanked Jefferson, 11-0.
Morton finished with three hits, including a double to go along with her long ball. Macie Blizzard doubled, and Natalie Christy and Blizzard both drove in runs. Lilly Waddell struck out 11, walked three and allowed two hits in five innings for the pitching win.
TROUP 4, E. FIELDS 1: TROUP — Lindsay Davis struck out 18, waked one an allowed no earned runs in seven innings of work in the circle, and Troup did all of its offensive damage in a four-run fourth on the way to a 4-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Bailey Blanton had two hits, and Maddy Griffin drove in two runs for Troup.
Morgan Shaw doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Elysian Fields. Cora Creech struck out five, walked two and allowed no earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss for EF.