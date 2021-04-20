District 16-3A
WASKOM 29, HARLETON 24: HARLETON — A seven-run top of the eighth proved to be the difference for Waskom in a 29-24 win over Harleton in a game that saw the two teams combine for 53 runs and 39 hits.
Ma’Kayla Jeter homered, singled twice and drove in two runs for Waskom. Alex Jones had a triple, two singles and four RBI, and Anna Claire Reeves and Tristen Riley both tripled. Skyie Middlebrook finished with four hits and three RBI and Morgan Deen two hits and three RBI.
For Harleton in the loss, Hollyn Alsobrook homered, doubled and drove in two runs. Katie Holiday banged out five doubles and drove in three runs. Kailey Wright had two hits and three RBI, Laycee McGuffie two hits and an RBI, Haley Hopkins and Chloe Copeland three hits and three RBI apiece and Karlee Cochran two RBI.
W. RUSK 11, JEFFERSON 0: NEW LONDON — Amber Cothran belted a grand slam and finished with five RBI, leading the West Rusk Lady Raiders to an 11-0 win over Jefferson.
Piper Morton doubled, singled twice, drove in a run, scored three times and swiped two bases for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell, who earned the pitching win, added a double and two RBI. Kaelyn King and Macie Blizzard finished with two hits apiece, and King and Faith Cochran drove in runs. Waddell struck out 11 with no walks, giving up just two hits in five innings.
TROUP 7, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Lindsay Davis struck out 20 with no walks, giving up just one hit in seven innings for Troup as the Lady Tigers notched a 7-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Bailey Blanton homered and drove in three runs, and Davis added two hits for Troup. Sarah Neel doubled and drove in a run, and Tara Wells added an RBI.
Kailyn Clynch had the lone hit for Elysian Fields. Jessica Guilhas struck out seven in 3.1 innings, and Mary Frances Ellis fanned a couple in 3.2 frames.