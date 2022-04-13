HALLSVILLE 14, MT. PLEASANT 7: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Hallsville Ladycats used the long ball and a couple of big innings to earn a 14-7 win over Mount Pleasant.
Makayla Menchue, Jaryn Nelson, Mallory Pyle and Miley Stovall all homered for Hallsville, which scored four times in the second and fifth innings. Menchue also doubled and finished with three RBI, and Stovall had a single and four RBI. Kammie Walker doubled and singled. Pyle had two hits and three RBI, Nelson two hits and two RBI and Lily Soto two singles and an RBI. Hope Miles got the pitching win, striking out one, walking three and giving up one earned run in four innings. Danyelle Molina worked three innings, fanning two with no walks and two earned runs allowed.
Paris Beard doubled twice, singled and drove in a run for Mount Pleasant. Ella Cross and Jordan Andrade both doubled, and Andrade finished with three hits and four RBI.
GLADEWATER 11, DAINGERFIELD 1: DAINGERFIELD — Avery Glarborg struck out eight, walked four and gave up just one earned run in a complete game for Gladewater as the Lady Bears rolled to an 11-1 win over Daingerfield.
Trinity Mooney had four hits and drove in a run for Gladewater. Glarborg added three hits, Karlee Moses two hits and two RBI and Lexi Betts a double and an RBI. Zandrea Tyeskie also drove in a run for the Lady Bears.
Haley Lewis, the lone Daingerfield senior, doubled and singled on Senior Night for the Lady Tigers. Alexis Williams added a single and an RBI.
HARLETON 2, E. FIELDS 0: The Harleton Lady Wildcats blanked Elysian Fields in District 15-3A action on Tuesday.
Carmen Lawless had the lone hit for Elysian Fields in the loss. Cora Creech struck out eight, walked three and allowed one earned run in a complete-game.
MT. VERNON 10, MPCH 6: MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon used a six-run third to take control and put it away with a four-run fourth on the way to a 10-6 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Presley Applegate and Katie McGregor both homered in the loss for MPCH. Emma Pugsly added a double. McGregor drove in two runs, and Cailyn Johnson and Kiera Hawkins chipped in with RBI in the loss.
HAWKINS 14, U. GROVE 3: Trinity Hawkins homered, tripled twice, drove in five runs and scored three times to lead the Hawkins Lady Hawks past Union Grove, 14-3.
Sadie Scoggins added a triple, single and three RBI, Ryli Williams a double, single and RBI and Lynli Dacus a single and two RBI for Hawkins. Londyn Wilson chipped in with a single and an RBI. Hawkins also picked up the pitching win, striking out 10, walking four and giving up two earned runs in five innings.
Sydney Chamberlain had two hits and Alison Yohn and Jocy Suarez drove in runs in the loss for Union Grove. Lainey Ledbetter shouldered the pitching loss, striking out three and walking three.
BECKVILLE 7, SHELBYVILLE 0: BECKVILLE — Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 10 with two walks in a three-hit shutout, and McKinna Chamness led the way offensively with three doubles, a single and an RBI as Beckville blanked Shelbyville, 7-0.
Kaitlyn Tillman doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Beckville. Alex English added a double, single and RBI. Reese Dudley and Kiara Willis collected two hits apiece, and Grandgeorge and Lexi Barr drove in runs.
Carsey Lovell and Kara Jones had hits for Shelbyville.
CARLISLE 17, U. HILL 7: PRICE — Rylee Waggoner collected two hits and drove in four runs, and Carlisle took advantage of 16 walks on the way to a 17-7 win over Union Hill.
Joana Canchola added a single and two RBI for Carlisle. Lexi Ibarra and Kasey Hart also drove in runs.
Waggoner earned the pitching win. She struck out five, walked eight and gave up two earned runs in five innings.