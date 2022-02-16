MARSHALL 8, ATLANTA 4: ATLANTA — Margaret Truelove banged out three hits, drove in two runs and scored once from the top of the lineup for Marshall as the Lady Mavericks notched an 8-4 win over Atlanta.
Caitlyn Ellenburg and Lauren Minatree both added doubles. Bri Theus singled three times, and Kim Gasper had two hits and and RBI, and Ellenburg, Wendy Esquivel and Ava Burke all drove in runs.
Ellenburg struck out three and walked four, giving up two runs in a complete game.
N. DIANA 16, JEFFERSON 5: JEFFERSON — Shaylee Stanley belted two grand slams and added a two-run double — finishing the night with 10 RBI — as the New Diana Lady Eagles opened the season with a 16-5 win over Jefferson.
Natalie Manes and Reagan Reece banged out three hits apiece for New Diana. Stanley also earned the pitching win, giving up two earned runs in five innings.
Marleigh Mears tripled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Jefferson. Takayla Trammer and Adrianna Blanton both doubled, and Falicia Craver struck out four.
BECKVILLE 5, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 16 and helped her own cause at the dish with three hits and an RBI, and the Beckville Ladycats opened the season with a 5-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Grandgeorge walked one and allowed just one hit, a double by Morgan Shaw.
At the plate, Grandgeorge and Kaitlyn Tillman both doubled, with Tillman adding a single and driving in two runs. Jessie McAfee also drove in a run for the Ladycats, and Alex English tripled, singled and drove in a run.
Cora Creech struck out 11, walked two and allowed three earned runs in a complete game for Elysian Fields.