The spring sports schedule in East Texas comes to a grinding halt after this weekend — some for a couple of weeks and some permanently — due to concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
On Friday, the University Interscholastic League issued a press release saying as of Monday, all UIL sanctioned competition is suspended through March 29.
Rehearsals and practices may be held at the discretion of the local school district.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt.
“We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
The release said the UIL will continue to follow the direction of state and local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed.
Spring sports affected by the decision include baseball, softball, soccer, golf, tennis and track. The UIL State Boys Basketball Tournament was halted after just a couple of games earlier this week.
The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association and Texas and Texas High School Powerlifting Association (boys) state meets — both non-UIL sanctioned events — are also in flux.
The THSWPA Championships, set for March 19-21 in Waco, have been postponed with no word on possible rescheduling as of yet. The fate of THSPA Championships, set for March 28 in Abilene, will be decided on Sunday.
Local college athletics also took a hit on Friday.
East Texas Baptist University’s spring sports season ended on Friday when the American Southwest Conference announced the Council of Presidents chose to immediately cancel all conference athletics competition and championship events for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
The cancellation includes all spring ASC competitions and championships in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.