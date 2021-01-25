TEXARKANA — Led by district champions Joshko Lipp (100 breaststroke) and Janna Shireman (100 backstroke) along with a championship 400 freestyle relay team at the District 15-5A Swim Meet, Longview will send a large contingent of swimmers to the next round of competition.
Longview’s girls placed second, the boys third and the team third overall at the district meet. Texas High won the team title with 1,077 points, followed by Whitehouse (679), Longview (548), Mount Pleasant (250), New Diana (156), Hallsville (98), Chapel Hill (52) and Henderson (20).
The top four individuals and relay teams from the district meet advanced to regional competition, set for Feb. 6 at Eastside Aquatic Center at The Colony. The UIL State Swim and Dive Championship is set for Feb. 19-20 (girls) and Feb. 26-27) boys at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium at North East ISD in San Antonio.
Regional qualifiers from the area include:
GIRLS
200 medley relay: Longview, second, 2:10.06 (Jenna Shireman, Kaitlyn Stewart, Gracie Ponder, Caroline Taylor)
200 IM: Delia Fourie, Longview, fourth, 3:03.86
50 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, second, 25.87; Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant, third, 29.65; Caroline Taylor, Longview, fourth, 30.90
100 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, second, 1:00.38; Isabella Greco, Mount Pleasant, fourth, 1:09.41
500 freestyle: Jenna Shireman, Longview, second, 6:18.60
200 freestyle relay: Longview, second, 2:04.76 (Caroline Taylor, Lilly Purdum, Elle Woods, Kaitlyn Stewart)
100 backstroke: Jenna Shireman, Longview, first, 1:08.52; Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant, third, 1:14.03
100 breaststroke: Kaitlyn Stewart, Longview, third, 1:27.36; Lilly Purdum, Longview, fourth, 1:28.11
400 freestyle relay: Longview, first, 4:22.33 (Jenna Shireman, Elle Woods, Kaitlyn Stewart, Gracie Ponder)
BOYS
200 medley relay: Longview, third, 1:57.19 (Braden Nickel, Joshko Lipp, Joseph Eghe, Zane Bunn); Hallsville, fourth, 2:04.06 (Mason Morgan, Cameron Upchurch, Ubaldo Ayala, Jay Upchurch)
200 freestyle: Kaden Sims, New Diana, first, 1:48.46
200 IM: Mark Eberhard, Henderson, first, 1:59.83; Joshko Lipp, Longview, second, 2:04.18
50 freestyle: Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, second, 23.77
100 butterfly: Ryan Sharp, Mount Pleasant, second, 52.81; Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, fourth, 58.86
100 freestyle: Kaden Sims, New Diana, first, 50.23
200 freestyle relay: Longview, third, 1:44.62 (Aden Wacasey, Zane Bunn, Joseph Egbe, Braden Nickel); New Diana, fourth, 1:47.51 (Kaden Sims, Gage Diaz, Dakota Woodrum, Alex Thomas)
100 backstroke: Ryan Sharp, Mount Pleasant, first, 54.53; Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, fourth, 1:00.94
100 breaststroke: Joshko Lipp, Longview, first, 1:01.60
400 freestyle relay: Longview, third, 3:53.47 (Aden Wacasey, Joseph Egbe, Zane Bunn, Joshko Lipp); New Diana, fourth, 4:11.77 (Kaden Sims, Alex Thomas, Garrison Conner, Shane Palmer)