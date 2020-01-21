From Staff Reports
TEXARKANA — Pine Tree’s swim teams placed second (boys and girls) at the District 16-5A Swim and Dive Meet over the weekend, and will send a total of 12 athletes to the upcoming regional meet.
Texas High won the girl’s championship with 631 points, followed by Pine Tree (203), Mount Pleasant (173), Chapel Hill (15) and Hallsville (35).
Texas High also won the boy’s team title with 693 points. Pine Tree was second with 310 points, followed by Mount Pleasant (257), Chapel Hill (145), New Diana (74) and Hallsville (28).
Pine Tree swimmers earning regional berths were Ashly James, Leah Counts, Brie Cope, Ainsley Daugbjerg, Kim Perez, Marshall Daugbjerg, Dawson Shelton, Carson Parmelee, Ethan Hunter, Bryce Willadson, Isaac Tesser and Marcos Hernandez.
The regional meet is set for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in Lewisville. The top six individuals and relay teams in each event advance to regional competition. Mount Pleasant, Hallsville and New Diana all qualified athletes.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: Mount Pleasant (Isabella Greco, Hannah Harvell, MaKayla Houchin, Reese Ball), second, 2:29.16; Pine Tree (Leah Counts, Ashly James, Gabrielle Cope, Ainsley Daugbjerg), third, 2:29.43
200 freestyle: Ashly James, Pine Tree, fifth, 2:40.66; Kimberly Perez, Pine Tree, sixth, 3:12.53
200 IM: Gabrielle Cope, Pine Tree, second, 2:52.30
50 freestyle: Hope Stowe, Hallsville, fourth, 29.61; Ainsley Daugbjerg, Pine Tree, sixth, 32.13
100 butterfly: MaKayla Houchin, Mount Pleasant, third, 1:18.55
100 freestyle: Leah Counts, Pine Tree, third, 1:10.16; Isabella Greco, Mount Pleasant, fourth, 1:10.50; Hannah Harvill Mount Pleasant, sixth, 1:12.82
200 freestyle relay: Pine Tree (Ashly James, Ainsley Daugbjerg, Gabrielle Cope, Leah Counts), second, 2:05.75; Mount Pleasant (Isabella Greco, Hannah Harvill, Reese Ball, MaKayla Houchin), third, 2:14.38
100 backstroke: Hope Stowe, Hallsville, first, 1:13.97; Isabella Greco, Mount Pleasant, fifth, 1:29.70; Reese Ball, Mount Pleasant, sixth, 1:34.38
100 breaststroke: MaKayla Houchin, Mount Pleasant, fifth, 1:33.98; Hannah Harvill, Mount Pleasant, sixth, 1:42.63
400 freestyle relay: Pine Tree (Ashly James, Ainsley Daugbjerg, Gabrielle Cope, Leah Counts), second, 4:50.60
BOYS
200 medley relay: Pine Tree (Marshall Daugbjerg, Dawson Shelton, Carson Parmelee, Ethan Hunter), second, 1:54.17; Mount Pleasant (Ty Hearron, Jacob Elliott, Ryan Sharp, Sam Sloan), third, 1:57.01
200 freestyle: Kaden Sims, New Diana, second, 1:53.99; Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, fourth, 2:02.05
200 IM: Bryce Willadson, Pine Tree, fifth, 2:48.42; Isaac Tesser, Pine Tree, sixth, 2:56.13
50 freestyle: Ty Hearron, Mount Pleasant, fifth, 24.14; Carson Parmlelee, Pine Tree, sixth, 24.36
100 butterfly: Ryan Sharp, Mount Pleasant, second, 54.14; Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, sixth, 1:02.09
100 freestyle: Carson Parmelee, Pine Tree, fifth, 55.65; Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree, sixth, 58.66
500 freestyle: Marcos Hernandez, Pine Tree, sixth, 6:47.81
200 freestyle relay: Pine Tree (Marshall Daugbjerg, Dawson Shelton, Ethan Hunter, Carson Parmelee), second, 1:43.36; Mount Pleasant (Ty Hearron, Jacob Elliott, Sam Sloan, Ryan Sharp), third, 1:46.52; New Diana (Dakota Woodrum, Alex Thomas, Shane Palmer, Kaden Sims), fifth, 1:51.01
100 backstroke: Ryan Sharp, Mount Pleasant, first, 1:00.01; Kaden Sims, New Diana, second, 1:01.67
100 breaststroke: Dawson Shelton, Pine Tree, fifth, 1:16.62; Bryce Willadson, Pine Tree, sixth, 1:20.90
400 freestyle relay: Pine Tree (Isaac Tesser, Dawson Shelton, Bryce Willadson, Ethan Hunter), second, 4:08.13; Mount Pleasant (Jack Welborn, Elijah Rider, Peyton Hein, Caleb Ball), third, 5:09.46