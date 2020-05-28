ETBU Sports Information
Despite not being able to finish her senior season, ETBU women’s tennis senior Elisa Kendall was given a major award from the ITA. Kendall was named the NCAA Division III West Region “Most Improved Senior.”
This is the second time that ETBU has received this award in three years. Kate Bramlett received the award in 2017.
Kendall has guided her team to four straight American Southwest Conference tournament appearances playing in two championship matches. During her freshman year in 2017, ETBU won the program’s first-ever ASC Tournament Championship over Texas Tyler and then took a match in the NCAA Tournament against Whitman College. Then, last year, the Tigers fell in the championship, 5-2. ETBU has won a combined 44 matches in three and a half spring seasons with a program best 19 wins in 2017 and 14 wins last year. ETBU has also been nationally and regionally ranked during her time.
The four-year starter was named a NCAA All-American last year and is a three-time All-ASC singles selection. She became an All-American after winning the 2018 ITA NCAA Division III South/Southwest Singles Fall Regional Championship and qualifying for the national tournament. She is the second player in program history win an ITA Regional Championship.
This past fall, she again advanced to the ITA regional singles championship but fell in a tiebreaker. The 2019 ASC East MVP is a seven-time ASC East Player of the Week and has been ranked as high as 14th in the nation for singles. She is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and ETBU nominee for the ASC Women’s Tennis Distinguished Scholar-Athlete award along with being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team in 2019.
This year she was inducted into the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and has earned ETBU’s School of Professional Studies Rising Star award, twice. She was given the President’s Christian Scholar-Athlete award in 2017 and this year was the School of Professional Studies Most Outstanding Athletic Training student.
ETBU had recorded five wins before the season ended due to COVID-19.