The East Texas Baptist University men’s tennis team fell to the University of St. Thomas on Saturday, 6-3. ETBU is now 0-1 on the year.
ETBU started off behind in doubles, 2-1. Tyler Howard and Andrew Deutsch won 8-2 at #2 doubles for the lone point. John Herr and Joseph Salinas and John Herr fell in #1 doubles, 8-5, while Adam Norris and Noah Smistad lost #3 doubles, 8-1.
In singles play, Deutsch won the #3 match, 6-4, 6-8, 6-4, for the second point. Morris then won the #5 match, 7-6 (10-3), 2-6, 11-9. There were two matches that were lost in extra sets at #2 as Heff fell, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, and Howard at #4, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
ETBU will host McMurry University on Friday at 3 p.m.
WOMEN
Starting the 2020 spring season off with a win, the East Texas Baptist University women’s tennis team dominated the University of St. Thomas, 7-2. ETBU is now 1-0 on the year.
ETBU started off with a 3-0 lead in doubles taking the first two matches, 8-6. Elisa Kendall and Ashley Schenck won the #1 match over Alejandra Lopez/Ana Maria Gonzalez. Cassidy Wilcoxson and Maddi Davis won the #2 match over Callighan Ard and Asan Atilla. Kelsey Roberts and Kylee Mixon then won the #3 match, 8-3.
In singles play, ETBU took four of the six matches for the 7-2 win. Kendall won the #1 match, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, over Lopez for point four and then Roberts won the #4 match for the fifth point. She won 6-0, 6-2. Corrine Hall then took the extra set in #5, 6-4, 5-7, 10-2, to make it 6-2. Abby Jones finished out the scoring with a 6-2, 6-2 win at #6.
ETBU will host McMurry University at 3 p.m. on Friday.