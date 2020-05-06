ETBU Sports Information
East Texas Baptist University senior tennis player Elisa Kendall gained a final ranking of 19th in the ITA West Region for NCAA Division III. She has been regionally ranked for two straight years now after winning the ITA regional championship in 2018.
There are six players ranked from Texas of the 25 players mentioned and only two from the American Southwest Conference.
The West Region is one of the hardest regions in NCAA Division III to become ranked in.
Kendall finished as the ITA singles regional runner-up falling in the championship match this year defending her title from 2019.
She fell in the championship match to Southwestern University’s Nina Mitrafanova, 7-5, 7-6, who is ranked 16th in the final ranking.
In her senior spring season, she was 5-2 before it came to an early end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over her career, she has been one of the top players to come out of the program. Last year she was named an ITA All-American becoming only the second one, ever, for ETBU.
Kendall was also the ASC East MVP along with being named All-ASC and ASC East first team at No. 1 singles.