HALLSVILLE — Hallsville moved to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in district play with a 14-5 win over Jacksonville.
The Bobcats will visit Mount Pleasant today.
BOYS SINGLES
Zachary Rodgers (H) lost to Alex Hassell (J) 2-6, 1-6; Luke Bryant (H) def. Tavis Dosser (J) 8-5; Nolan Coleman (H) def. Will Royon (J) 7-5, 7-5; John Larry (H) def. Sergio Rivera (J) 6-4, 6-2; Cooper Small (H) def. Ethan Kohler (J) 6-2, 6-3; Grayson Kendall (H) def. Caleb Blakeney (J) 8-0; Andrew Comer (H) def. Alex Hesterley (J) 9-8(6); Ethan Caswell (H) def. Alexis Mendosa (J) 7-6(5); Parker Brooks (H) def. Wes Royon (J) 6-2; Ryan Holland (H) def. Ty Killingsworth (J) 4-1
GIRLS SINGLES
Megan Chrisman (H) def. Haley George (J) 6-2, 6-2; Carolyn Hale (H) def. Isabelle Maiquez (J) 7-6(3), 6-2; Emma Rushing (H) lost to Sarah McCullough (J) 3-6, 3-6; Olivia Tennison (H) def. Laura Little (J) 6-0, 7-5; Destinee Newlen (H) def. Molly Bentoski (J) 6-1, 6-0; Michaela Golden (H) def. Laurine Ugbebor (J) 9-8(5); Britt Baker (H) def. Karen Mancera (J) 8-6; Addison Boyle (H) def. Alena Trawick (J) 8-3; Kylie Fredericks (H) def. Camden Fontenot (J) 6-1; Addyson Hearron (H) def. Claudia Mireles (J) 6-0
BOYS DOUBLES
Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Hassell/Dosser (J) 8-9(3); Small/Larry (H) def. Rivera Blakeney (J) 8-4; Comer/Kendall (H) def. Kohler/Hesterley (J) 8-4; Brooks/Holland (H) def. Royon/Killingsworth (J) 8-3
GIRLS DOUBLES
Hale/Tennison (H) def. George/Maiquez (J) 8-3; Boyle/Golden (H) lost to McCullough/Bentoski (J) 5-8; Newlen/Rushing (H) lost to Trawick/Ugbebor (J) 4-8; Hearron/Fredricks (H) lost to Fontenot/Mireles (J) 5-8
MIXED DOUBLES
Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Little/Royon (J) 8-0; Baker/Caswell (H) def. Mancera/Mendoza (J) 8-5