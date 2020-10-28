HALLSVILLE NOTCHES BI-DISTRICT WIN: HALLSVILLE – The Hallsville tennis team earned a bi-district title with a 10-2 win over Tyler on Tuesday.
It marks the fourth straight year Hallsville has advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
Hallsville will face top-ranked Highland Park at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
BOYS SINGLES
John Larry (H) lost to David Gamez (T) 6-2,6-1; Luke Bryant (H) DNF; Zachary Rodgers (H) def. Fernando Sandoval (T) 6-3,6-4; Cooper Small (H) DNF; Nolan Coleman (H) DNF; Ethan Caswell (H) DNF
GIRLS SINGLES
Megan Chrisman (H) def. Viridiana Delgado (T) 6-0, 6-0; Carolyn Hale (H) def. Joanna Landeros (T) 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Tennison (H) def. Raquel Gaona (T) 6-2,6-0; Emma Rushing (H) DNF; Destinee Newlen (H) DNF; Addison Boyle (H) DNF; Michaela Golden (H) DNF
BOYS DOUBLES
Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Gamez/Sandoval (T) 7-5,6-2; Small/Larry (H) def. Jones/Lara (T) 6-4, 7-6 (3); Brooks/Caswell (H) def. Fernandez/Mena (T) 6-2, 6-2
GIRLS DOUBLES
Hale/Tennison (H) def. Landeros/Delgado (T) 6-1, 6-2; Newlen/Rushing (H) def. Gaona/Perdomo (T) 6-3, 6-2 ; Boyle/Golden (H) def. Hymes/Marquez (T) 6-1, 7-5
MIXED DOUBLES
Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Ortega/Estrada (T) 6-0, 6-0
FROM STAFF REPORTS