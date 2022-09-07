The Longview High School tennis team moved to 3-0 in district play, 10-4 overall, with a 14-5 win over Hallsville.
The Lobos will host Lindale at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys singles: Jack Rectenwald (H) def. Luke Archer (L) 4-6, 6-3, 11-9; Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Kenton Gentry (H) 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Jonah Hurta (H) 7-6 (5), 6-3; Jagger Barton (L) def. Matthew Minyard (H) 6-1, 6-2; Reid Bryant (H) def. Nate Roberts (L) 6-2, 6-4; Alec Germanwala (L) def. Cameron Ochoa (H) 8-3; Aarush Srivastava (L) def. Austin Comer (H) 7-5; Joey Hough (L) def. Riley Rae (H) 6-3; Mason Hodges (L) def. Logan Kendrick (H) 6-0.
Girls singles: Megan Chrisman (H) def. Phoebe Payne (L) 6-0, 6-1; Sydney Singh (L) def. Addyson Hearron (H) 6-0, 6-2; Anatole Hurta (H) def. Namita Reddy (L) 6-0, 6-4; Hannah Woolsey (L)d ef. Kylie Fredericks (H) 6-2, 6-1; Sami Jata (L) def. Alexis Guzman (H) 8-4; Siri Undavalli L) def. Addison Vanwert (H) 6-3; Olivia Payne (L) def. Lily Galon (H) 6-2.
Boys doubles: Van Zyl/Archer (L) def. Bryant/Hurta (H) 6-2, 6-0; Germanwala/Pelaia (L) def. Rectenwald/Gentry (H) 6-2, 6-2; Roberts/Barton (L) def. Minyard/Comer (H) 6-4, 6-4; Hough/Hodges (L) def. Rae/Vanderslice (H) 8-0.
Girls doubles: Reddy/Undavalli (L) def. Chrisman/Hearron (H) 6-1, 0-6, 10-5; Singh/Woolsey (L) def. Fredericks/Hurta (H) 6-0, 6-2; Thompson/Guzman (H) def. Jata/Nguyen (L) 1-6, 6-4, 10-9; O. Payne/Patel (L) def. Galon/Vanwert (H) 8-3.
Mixed doubles: Srivastava/P. Payne (L) def. Holden/Ochoa (H) 6-0, 6-1.