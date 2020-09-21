HALLSVILLE – Hallsville fell to Pleasant Grove at home (14-5) and then traveled to Spring Hill for a 10-9 win.
PLEASANT GROVE 14, HALLSVILLE 5
BOYS SINGLES: Zachary Rodgers (H) lost to Spencer Potts (PG) 6-7(4), 2-6; Luke Bryant (H) lost to Stone Robertson (PG) 6-0, 4-6, 0-1(2); Nolan Coleman (H) def. Ryan Franklin (PG) 6-4, 7-6(6); John Larry (H) def. Rhett Gatlin (PG) 6-4, 6-4; Cooper Small (H) def. William Saldino 6-3, 6-3; Grayson Kendall (H) def. Garrett Johnson (PG) 7-5, 6-0; Andrew Comer (H) def. Chance Tutolo (PG) 8-4; Parker Brooks (H) def. Whit Miller (PG) 8-7(6)
GIRLS SINGLES: Megan Chrisman (H) lost to Lilly Pace (PG) 6-7(5), 7-5, 0-1(12); Carolyn Hale (H) lost to Rose Anderson (PG) 1-6, 6-4, 0-1(4); Emma Rushing (H) lost to Anna Guan (PG) 0-6, 1-6; Olivia Tennison (H) lost to Ramsey Noble (PG) 3-6, 2-6; Destinee Newlen (H) lost to Elaina Shellogg (PG) 4-6, 0-6; Michaela Golden (H) lost to Courtney Kirk (PG) 1-6, 1-6; Britt Baker (H) lost to Ellie Coker 5-8; Addison Boyle (H) def. Autumn Crouch (PG) 8-5
BOYS DOUBLES: Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Potts/Franklin (PG) 3-8; Small/Larry (H) lost to Humphrey/Robertson (PG) 6-8; Comer/Kendall (H) lost to Johnson/Saldino (PG) 6-8
GIRLS DOUBLES: Hale/Tennison (H) lost to Guan/Pace (PG) 2-8; Boyle/Golden (H) lost to Anderson/Noble (PG) 1-8 ; Newlen/Rushing (H) lost to; Shellogg/Crouch (PG) 4-8
MIXED DOUBLES: Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Kirk/Gatlin (PG) 8-4; Baker/Brooks (H) lost to Coker/Tutolo (PG) 6-8
HALLSVILLE 10, SPRING HILL 9
BOYS SINGLES: Zachary Rodgers (H) lost to Zach Couch (SH) 0-6, 1-6; Luke Bryant (H) lost to Jace Jones (SH) 1-6, 3-6; Nolan Coleman (H) lost to Carson Barnhill (SH) 1-6, 4-6; John Larry (H) def. Jake Couch (SH) 6-4, 6-2; Cooper Small (H) lost to Luke Hurst (SH) 0-6, 6-7(4); Grayson Kendall (H) def. Jayden Marsoloa (SH) 6-2, 6-2; Andrew Comer (H) lost to Michael Coggin (SH) 6-8; Parker Brooks (H) lost to Dylan McDowell (SH) 2-8
GIRLS SINGLES: Megan Chrisman (H) def. Maz Morton (SH) 6-4, 6-4; Carolyn Hale (H) def. Taylor White (SH) 6-1, 6-2; Emma Rushing (H) def. Maylea Malloy (SH) 6-4, 6-1; Olivia Tennison (H) def. Kennedy Croom (SH) 6-3, 6-3; Destinee Newlen (H) def. Faith Chinn (SH) 7-5, 7-5; Michaela Golden (H) lost to Kaylee Montgomery (SH) 0-6, 0-6; Britt Baker (H) lost to Rebecca Krenek (SH) 5-8; Addison Boyle (H) def. Demi Ferguson (SH) 8-0
BOYS DOUBLES: Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Couch/Hurst (SH) 0-8; Small/Larry (H) lost to Jones/Barnhill (SH) 5-8; Comer/Kendall (H) def. Couch/Coggins (SH) 8-6
GIRLS DOUBLES: Hale/Tennison (H) lost to White/Malloy (SH) 8-6; Newlen/Rushing (H) def Chinn/Montgomery (SH) 8-6; Baker/Golden (H) lost to Krenek/Ferguson (SH) 8-6
MIXED DOUBLES: Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Morton/Marsolan (SH) 8-3; Boyle/Brooks (H) lost to McDowell/Badenheimer (SH) 1-8