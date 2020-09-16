HALLSVILLE VS. LUFKIN
HALLSVILLE – Hallsville moved to 3-0 on the year and opened district play with a 17-2 win over Lufkin.
BOYS SINGLES
Zachary Rodgers (H) def. Yousuf Mir (L) 8-5; Luke Bryant (H) def. Albert Padilla (L) 8-2; Nolan Coleman (H) def. Alex Walker (L) 8-2; John Larry (H) def. Rohan Sohini (L) 8-5; Cooper Small (H) def. Tomas Ruiz (L) 8-3; Grayson Kendall (H) def. Clyde Raines (L) 8-0; Andrew Comer (H) def. Pronav Rao (L) 8-4; Parker Brooks (H) def. Josiah Havard (L) 8-0; Grayson Kendall (H) def. Jesus Luna (L) 6-1
GIRLS SINGLES
Megan Chrisman (H) def. Alexia Tapia (L) 8-0; Carolyn Hale (H) def. Eesha Kumar (L) 8-3; Emma Rushing (H) lost to Anais Vasquez (L) 2-8; Olivia Tennison (H) def. Makayla Morrison (L) 8-2; Destinee Newlen (H) def. Zerayda Guillen (L) 8-0; Michaela Golden (H) def. Haylee Shumway (L) 8-1; Britt Baker (H) def. Alexis Lawler (L) 8-3; Addison Boyle (H) def. Natalie Lawler (L) 8-0
BOYS DOUBLES
Bryant/Rodgers (H) def. Mir/Sohini (L) 8-4; Small/Larry (H) def.; Padilla/Walker (L) 8-1; Comer/Kendall (H) def. Ruiz/Raines (L) 8-0; Brooks/Caswell (H) def. Havard/Luna (L) 8-4
GIRLS DOUBLES
Hale/Tennison (H) def. Tapia/Kumar (L) 8-2; Newlen/Rushing (H) def. Vasquez/Morrison (L) 8-2; Boyle/Golden (H) lost to Guillen/Shumway (L) 6-8
MIXED DOUBLES
Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Padilla/Tapia (L) 9-7; Tennison/Caswell (H) def. Walker/Kumar (L) 6-4