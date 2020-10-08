LONGVIEW 19, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — The Longview High School tennis team moved to 4-0 in district play and 7-4 on the season with a 19-0 win over Marshall.
Longview will host Whitehouse at 4 p.m. today.
BOYS DOUBLES
Ayaan Khan def. Jason Medina. 8-2; Joey Jough def. Luan Vu 8-1; Jonathan Lebanon def. Daniel Kezerle. 8-4; Aman Saridena def. Zachary Lester. 8-0.
GIRLS SINGLES
Gabbi Nguyen def. Maci Podziemny. 8-0; Lauren Fisher def. Jasman McPhail. 8-0.; Haven Still def. Alondra Carbajal (dnp default win); Siri Undavalli def. Alondra Carbajal 8-0; Hibah Khan def. Macy Podziemny 8-0
BOYS DOUBLES
Jagger Barton/Ayaan khan vs Tomlinson/Vu. 8-3; Joey Hough/Jonathan Lebanon vs Kezerle/Medina. 8-2
GIRLS DOUBLES
Lauren fisher/Gabbi Nguyen vs Podziemny/McPhail. 8-0
MIXED DOUIBLES
Aman Saridena/haven still vs Lester/Carbajal. 8-0