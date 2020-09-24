TEXAS HIGH 14, HALLSVILLE 2
TEXARKANA – The Hallsville High School tennis team dropped a 14-2 road decision to Texas High, dropping to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district play.
BOYS SINGLES
Zachary Rodgers (H) lost to Haak Chesshir (TH) 6-0, 6-1; Luke Bryant (H) lost to Rhett Young (TH) 6-0, 6-2; Nolan Coleman (H) def. Nickey Pappas (TH) 8-4; John Larry (H) lost to Will Soyars (TH) 8-5
GIRLS SINGLES
Megan Chrisman (H) lost to Lydia Lee (TH) 6-1, 6-0; Carolyn Hale (H) lost to Maddy Bixler (TH) 6-4, 6-0; Emma Rushing (H) lost to Marlee Bledsoe (TH) 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Tennison (H) lost to Lakyn Austin (TH) 8-0; Destinee Newlen (H) lost to Reagan Potts (TH) 8-2
BOYS DOUBLES
Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Young/Chesshir (TH) 6-1, 6-0; Small/Larry (H) def. Pappas/Soyars (TH) 7-6(0), 7-5; Brooks/Kendall (H) lost to Gass/Leach (TH) 6-3, 6-7(5), 1-0(8)
GIRLS DOUBLES
Hale/Tennison (H) lost to Lee/Bledsoe (TH) 6-1, 6-0; Rushing/Newlen (H) lost to Rounds/Potts (TH) 6-1, 6-2; Golden/Baker (H) lost to Bixler/Austin (TH) 6-0, 6-0
MIXED DOUBLES
Chrisman/Coleman (H) lost to Sandefur/Wilson (TH) 7-5, 6-4