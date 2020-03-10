Wiley College Sports Information
After defeating several athletes from National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I schools in the season-opening meet, Wiley College’s Shaiann Charles earned Red River Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week honors for March 2-8.
Charles competed at the Jet Relays in Fort Worth on Saturday. She threw 35.93 meters in the discus, which was six in a field of 24 athletes.
She defeated six NCAA Division I athletes
She also competed in the shot put, throwing a distance of 9.11 meters.
“Shaiann did a great job competing against quality athletes,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “I’m ecstatic that her performance is being recognized by the conference.”
Last season, Charles was a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship qualifier in the discus.
She is the program record holder with a distance of 42.93 meters.
