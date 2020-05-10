Marshall’s athletic program made a splash with the hiring of longtime Tatum coach J.B. Haggerty, who will take over as the head track coach for the Mavericks.
“First of all, he brings a ton of experience to the table,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “He’s a winner and he’s always been a winner. When you can hire someone who knows how to win and wins the right way, that’s extremely valuable to the staff, and then obviously with the discipline that he brings and the structure that he brings, that’s going to be a tremendous asset that he brings to the junior high as the junior high boys coordinator. So we’re really excited about that and our entire track program as a whole.
“He’s going to be head coach of both boys and girls. We’re fired up about what he’s going to be able to transform our track program into. I feel like Marshall has a good track program and we think he’s going to be able to make it an elite track program in East Texas and kind of put our track program back on the map where it belongs.”
A five-time state champion, Haggerty spent about three decades at Tatum where he coached both boys and girls track tems since 1990. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at Karnack where he wore many hats, serving as the athletic director, head football coach, head track coach and head girls basketball coach.
Marshall is Haggerty’s home town. He graduated from H.B. Pemberton High school before attending Prairie View A&M where he became part of NAIA track national championships and later inducted into the school’s hall of fame.
“We’ve been working on him for a while and ultimately, at the end of the day, he bought the vision that we put in front of him,” Griedl added. “He feels like the abilities he has are going to be a good match here in Marshall for the needs that we have.”